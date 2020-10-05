When Tahira Kashyap Shared Her #MeToo Story & Said 'Found Solace After Around 20 Years'

Back in 2018, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, took to her social media and posted a detailed lengthy note. In it, she shared her #MeToo story after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of inappropriately touching her while shooting for a special song in Horn Ok Pleassss. "I too have my #MeToo moment and I found solace after around 20 years when I shared the same with my husband and parents," wrote Tahira Kashyap.

When Tahira Kashyap shared her #MeToo story

Sharing the note, Tahira Kashyap captioned the post as: "My #MeToo moment... wish I didn’t have one and neither did anyone. But glad we are speaking about it. Let’s have zero tolerance towards it. And let’s not question how long the victim took to speak. It took me around 20 years. Will it be held against me?"

Narrating the incident, Tahira Kashyap wrote that the 'closest people especially the relatives in life those whom everyone trusts are the often real creeps'. More so, she expressed 'how it feels to be violated and stifled inside for years altogether' and 'how the memories of it makes people shudder'. Tahira admitted that 'she was scared of physical touch when she started dating her husband (then boyfriend)' and added that 'she would cry at every step of physical proximity'. However, she expressed that it was Ayushmann Khurrana's 'patience and love' that 'healed her'.

Tahira further wrote that 'many more cases and stories of sexual abuse are not brought to light' as the perpetrators are often 'friends, relatives or uncles', who are living under the same roof. Kashyap continued that 'she carried heavy load' on her chest as the memories haunted her even after she had her first child with Ayushmann Khurrana. "For some reason, I decided to tell my husband and my parents about my childhood trauma," she penned.

"I urge you to not stay silent. More power to women to speak," Tahira concluded. Apart from Tahira Kashyap, a number of women like Tanushree Dutta, Vinta Nanda, Kangana Ranaut among others came forward to share their #MeToo stories.

