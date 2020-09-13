Tahira Kashyap Turns Into Tree For Her Two 'monkeys' Virajveer And Varushka; See Post

Tahira Kashyap recently treated fans with some amazing pictures from her playtime with her eight-year-old son Virajveer, and six-year-old daughter Varushka, on Instagram. The writer-filmmaker in the picture is seen posing for the camera as the tree while both the kids are seen sitting on each of her shoulders which she compared them with “monkeys.”

Tahira Kashyap's playtime with kids

While captioning the pictures, Tahira wrote that when becoming tall means becoming a tree for the little ones to climb. At last, she concluded the post and wrote, “#happinessneedsnofilter”. Tahira is seen standing in their garden, with Varushka sitting on her one shoulder and Virajveer sitting on the other. Both the kids look excited as they get to climb on to their mother’s shoulders and give her a half high-five from their mounted position. There is another picture of just Varushka sitting on her mom’s other shoulder and giving her a high-five.

The 35-year-old Tahira’s friends and followers were highly impressed with her new stunt and hailed her for her motherly skills. Yami Gautam was the first one to pour in her love for the post and wrote, “so sweet.” Followed by Yami was Mukti Mohan who was in awe of the pictures and wrote, “awely.” Sameera Reddy reacted to the post, “So cute” along with kiss-eye emojis. Singer Lisa Mishra called her “Best momma”

Apart from Tahira, her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana had also shared a picture of her little daughter Varushka on September 12 on his Instagram. In the picture, the little one can be seen roaming around the house in his t-shirt and cap. While captioning the post, he wrote, “My t-shirt. My cap. My daughter.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of two men, who get caught up in a game of upmanship, as each one starts attracting other members to their clan with an agenda of his own. The movie is helmed by Shoojit Sircar. If the reports are to be believed, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Toolsidas Junior with actor Alaya F.

