Deepika Padukone, Aamna & Amruta In Similar All-denim Outfits, Who Wore It Better?

Deepika Padukone has successfully impressed the fashion police with her elegant styling and is widely admired for her fashion statements. In the past, Deepika was once papped in an all-denim jumpsuit. Interestingly, a few celebs from the television industry, who have also worked in Bollywood, were seen donning a similar jumpsuit. Here's a look at Deepika Padukone's picture and photos of Aamna Sharif, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sana Khan. Check out their all-denim jumpsuits here:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone pulled off a denim jumpsuit as one of her airport looks. Her jumpsuit also had a belt and she teamed up her attire with a pair of pink heels. The Chhapaak actor glammed up her look even more with a pair of quirky round sunglasses. Not to miss the velvety handbag she carried. With a simple hairdo, Deepika Padukone looked stunning.

Sana Khan

Sana Khan, who is known for her roles in films in Jai Ho, Climax, Wajah Tum Ho among others shared a picture of herself on her Instagram feed which saw her sporting a similar jumpsuit. Sana left her open and opted for minimal makeup. However, Sana's all-denim attire did have not a belt but had buttons near the waist. Even though the Special OPS actor ditched accessories, Sana Khan looked perfect.

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif, who has been a part of several TV shows like Kahiin to Hoga, Hongey Judaa Na Hum among others, in September 2019 sported a similar jumpsuit like Deepika. Her attire also had a belt and she left her hair open. Aamna kept her makeup minimal with a tint of brownish lip colour. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's outfit had the same pockets like that of Padukone.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilkar, who has been a part of several television shows and Bollywood films, was seen in an all-denim attire earlier this year in January. Amruta opted for a high-bun and not to miss her heels which stole the show. The Raazi actor complemented her attire with dainty accessories. With the perfect eye makeup, Amruta Khanvilkar looked classy.

