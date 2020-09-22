Remember When Divyanka Tripathi Spoke Her Heart Out About Break Up With Sharad Malhotra?

Back in 2018, Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra's breakup became the talk of the town. The duo parted ways after dating each other for eight years. Earlier, Divyanka was invited on the talk show Juzz Baat hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, in which the actor spoke at length about her difficult time and also got emotional while sharing some incidents of her life.

When Divyanka spoke about her past relationship

Amid her conversation, Divyanka Tripathi opened up about the reasons and consequences of her break up with Sharad Malhotra. Candidly, the actor also talked about how she tried her level best to save her relation but gave up when things didn't seem to work out despite so many efforts. More so, Divyanka started that she was born to love, and people meet different humans in their journey from whom they learn a lot and move on. She stated that she wasn't hurt; however, during the breakup, she felt that her life was over.

When Divyanka was asked if she made an effort, the actor added that she went to the extent and tried out everything. More so, Divyanka also shared that at one point, she thought she was begging someone to love her. Speaking about the extent she went to while being in the relationship, Divyanka said that she went to the level of following blind faith. She started meeting strange people and would open up to them and ask them if someone had done something to him as it all happened after eight years.

Tripathi took a pause and then shared that she failed to understand if that was love in the first place if she had to do so much just for someone’s love. As she concluded, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor remarked that she took some time, but, she later understood that it was not meant to be. Divyanka called 'blind faith' a wrong thing and urged people to never get caught up in it. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married in 2016 and pictures from their grand affair were all over the internet.

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi Gets Candid About Life Amid Lockdown, Reveals Her Take On The Industry

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek discuss 'unspoken things in a relationship' & open relationships

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya 'challenges' Herself By 'posing For Self-portraits' While Hosting

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi And Ankita Lokhande Give Ethnic Fashion Cues This Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.