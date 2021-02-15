Sister Wives: Christine Brown Admits She Gets 'super Jealous' Of Kody's Other Wives

During Sister Wives' season 10 premiere of the TLC series, Kody Brown along with Christine Brown Janelle, Meri, and Robyn all got together for the first time in months. Over a year ago, the whole family shifted from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona and since then the family has been split up into four different households, and this physical divide had affected their "culture as a family."

Christine Brown reveals that she feels jealous of other Kody Brown's wives

People magazine revealed that Christine Brown said that she feels isolated and separated. She added that she expected all of them would live in geographically different places but she didn't expect that it would feel lonely. In the new episode, Christine Brown openly admits that she gets super jealous of other wives.

After sensing that the family had become lackluster in their relationships, Janelle organized a lunch where the whole Kody family was invited. Janelle then had a conversation with Kody and other wives regarding why they feel disconnected and why did they enter 'The Principle'. Janelle then explained to cameras that 'The Principle' is the real term for rural marriage.

During the candid discussion, Kody dropped a bomb and said that he didn't want to be an advocate of plural marriage anymore because he cannot tolerate the unfairness of the relationships. He further explained that he felt loved by his wives but it wasn't always mutual. He then added that he knows how stressful things have become between Christine and Kody. Kody Brown's wives were shocked after listening to this.

Later on, Christine added that Kody always holds his phone when he meets her. Kody accepted that Christine is telling the truth and said that he does that to avoid engaging with her and to save himself from producing more angst in their relationship.

Christine went on to reveal that she feels as if she is on the outside looking in all the time and called the environment at the family gathering "hostile", she disclosed her jealous feelings to the other sister wives. She continued expressing her feelings and said that maybe she doesn't like herself. She added that she thought she would get strong eventually but she is having a tough time finding the balance in her life. She said that a lot of families live together as a plural family and it just couldn't get easier than this but still she is unable to live happily.

