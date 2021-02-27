Remember When Himesh Reshammiya Got Irritated With Paparazzi For Asking About Ranu Mondal?

Ranu Mondal back in 2019 became one of the biggest internet sensations of India. Popular singer Himesh Reshammiya also gave her a chance to sing with him for a song called Teri Meri Kahani. Overnight, the 60-year old internet sensation became a popular singer. The wider the fame, the more the risk of being trolled. Ranu Mondal was no exception to this and had to face some scathing remarks by fans online. On several occassions, she was brutally trolled for her stints on several television shows.

When Himesh Reshammiya got irritated by paparazzi for asking about Ranu Mondal

Ranu Mondal on one occasion misbehaved with a fan, refusing to take a selfie. Later on, Himesh Reshammiya was questioned about this incident but the question visibly irked Himesh Reshammiya and he gave a rude reply to a reporter. According to Newsrush, Himesh Reshammiya said that he is not the manager of Ranu and don't expect answers to such questions about her.

Himesh Reshammiya added that Ranu Mondal is not the only star he has given break to in the music industry and stars such as Darshan Raval, Shannon K, Palak Muchhal have been launched by him. When asked about giving break to Ranu Mondal, the singer-turned-actor said that he gave her a break because he felt that Ranu Mondal had a voice like Lata Mangeshkar and he can use that to connect with modern contemporary guitars where Lataji's voice will be used in the alaap and that's exactly what he did with Teri Meri Kahani.

Furthermore, Himesh Reshammiya added that the trolling happened because of the selfie incident. He said that he doesn't know the back story nor he is the right person to answer this for her but she should have clarified and said something about this. In the end, he said that once someone becomes a star and gets so much love then they should be prepared to face this side and he doesn't know if Ranu Mondal was prepared or not but eventually she has become a star and a celebrity.

Image Credits: @realhimesh Instagram

