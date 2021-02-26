Veteran Actor Dharmendra Shares Video Working On His Land With Farmers; Has A Message

Actor Dharmendra Deol tweeted a video on social media working with farmers on his land and expressed his love for the people. Dharmendra captioned the tweet with a motivational message "This is how we enjoy, while working at my farm. Be kind humble and human. Bila mazhab o millat ho jao .....koi chhota nahin .....koi bada nahin..........ye duniya ....badi khoobsoorat ho jaye gi dosto love you all", which means “While working on the farm, we are having fun like this. Be kind and show humanity. Get a lot of peace. No small, no big. This world is very beautiful. Will go guys. Lots of love to everyone. “

This is how we enjoy, while working at my farm. Be kind humble and human. Bila mazhab o millat ho jao .....koi chhota nahin .....koi bada nahin..........ye duniya ....badi khoobsoorat ho jaye gi dosto 🙏 love you all. pic.twitter.com/H3NS1Vou2w — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 25, 2021

In his tweet, Dharmendra is trying to give a message on equality as no one is higher or lower than the other human being. In the shared clip he is seen coordinating with the farmers with some machinery related to hand pumps. Dharmendra had kept his hand on his worker Bharat and told him to keep it cool and in the last, he says "I love you all", comes to his farm, and talks to the people around him to know their problems.

pic.twitter.com/f3v3TcQrRN. Sumaila,iss be-ja chaahat ka haqdaar...Main nehin...masoomiyat hai aap sab ki ...hansta hoon hansaata hoon..magar..udaas rehta hoon ...”iss ummr mein kar ke be-dakhil ..mujhe meri dharti se...de diya sadma ...mujhe mere apnon ne” . — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 23, 2021

Dharmendra just a few days back on Tuesday shared a fan-made montage on Twitter and wrote an emotional caption to express his side. The montage contained compilations of his popular film roles. In the caption he wrote, "Sumaila, iss be-ja chaahat ka haqdaar...Main nehin...masoomiyat hai aap sab ki ...hansta hoon hansaata hoon..magar..udaas rehta hoon ...'iss ummr mein kar ke be-dakhil ..mujhe meri dharti se...de diya sadma ...mujhe mere apnon ne'" (Sumaila, I am not worthy of so much love. It is you who are the innocent ones. I laugh and I make others laugh... I have been feeling sad lately. 'In this age, my loved ones hurt me by throwing me out of my land').

