Remember When Kareena Kapoor Asked To Be Replaced In 'Veere Di Wedding' Due To Pregnancy?

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child, has worked throughout her pregnancy. During the second pregnancy, she completed her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from the movie she was also seen working on multiple brand photoshoot. Only a few fans might know that during Kareena's first pregnancy she asked her Veere Di Wedding producer to replace her.

Kareena Kapoor and Veere Di Wedding

When the actor was expecting her first child i.e Taimur, she already signed up for the movie. The movie was only possible because producer Rhea Kapoor let Kareena come back on set post her maternity leave. As per Hindustan Times, the actor asked the producer to cast a 'young girl' instead of her.

On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor wasn't ready to let the actor go. The producer along with director Shashanka Ghosh also planned to bring changed in the script which would allow Kareena to work with her baby bump. They planned to show that Kareena's character was six months pregnant.

However, the changes never happened and the makers had to stick to the original script. Talking about maternity insurance in India, Kareena Kapoor in an interview with Mid-day said that there was no safeguard against suffering a 'mishap'. She further added that everybody decided to scrap the idea of shooting during pregnancy. She also talked about how the country has a long way to go in considering every women's life and challenges on the professional front.

Kareena Kapoor's baby bump

The actor is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing moments from her pregnancy. She was also seen shooting for some brands where she showed her baby bump. Earlier, she shared a selfie while wearing sportswear and touching her baby bump. The actor had the mother glow in the picture. Check it out.

Veere Di Wedding

The movie was released on June 1, 2018, and had Kareena Kapoor in the lead role. The movie also featured Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The story revolves around four best friends and their views on marriage. The movie showcases different aspects of a relationship and how the best friends attend a wedding.

