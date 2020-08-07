When Kishore Kumar Refused To Take Money For Recording In Satyajit Ray's 'Charulata'

Kishore Kumar and legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray worked together for the latter's 1964 film, Charulata, wherein, Kishore lent his voice for a song in the film. Moreover, the singer had also refused to take money from Satyajit Ray for recording the song. Read on to know more-

When Kishore Kumar refused to take money from Satyajit

Back in 1964, Kishore Kumar worked with legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Kumar lent his voice for Ray's movie, Charulata. Reportedly, the music maestro did not charge any fees for singing a song in Charulata. Moreover, Kishore Kumar was also aware that Satyajit lacked a big budget for the film. Reports have it that Satyajit Ray was worried about Kishore's charges, but the latter did not take any fees from the filmmaker.

Reportedly, even though Satyajit Ray was aware of Kishore's charges, he only wanted the latter to voice the song. Ray thought only Kishore Kumar could do justice to the song. After recording the song in Charulata, Satyajit Ray called Kishore to ask how much would he charge for the song. Interestingly, Kishore Kumar just stood up from the chair, touched Ray's feet, and refused to accept any remuneration.

Meanwhile, when Satyajit Ray ran into financial trouble during the making of his film Pather Panchali, Kishore reportedly helped the former. The Matwale Hum Matwale Tum singer helped Satyajit with Rs 5000.

Kishore Kumar's movies

Kishore Kumar has collaborated with stars like Vyjayanthimala, Mala Sinha, Madhubala, Kumkum, Nutan, among others. Kishore Kumar's movies like Jhumroo, Door Ka Raahi, Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi, among others, were well-received by the audience.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Shares 2018 Clip, Croons Kishore Kumar's 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain'; Watch

Also Read | Remember when Kishore Kumar’s songs were banned on national radio broadcaster?

Kishore Kumar's songs

Kishore Kumar has given the industry a slew of songs that remain evergreen. Even today, his numbers like Roop Tera Mastana, Khaike Paan Banaras Wala, Raat Kali Ek Khwab Mein, Zindagi Ek Safar, Om Shanti Om, among others, remain fresh in the hearts of fans. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho, Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si, Neele Neele Ambar Par, sung by Kishore Kumar, are some of the iconic songs today.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon lip syncs Kishore Kumar & Madhubala's song 'Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka'

The legendary singer was born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929. Kishore Kumar was not only a popular playback singer but was also as an actor, lyricist, composer, producer, director, screenwriter. Born in a Bengali family in Khandwa, he went on to work in films, and also sang songs in different languages.

Also Read | Kishore Kumar-produced films, from 'Jhumroo' to 'Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.