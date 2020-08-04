Kishore Kumar-produced Films, From 'Jhumroo' To 'Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi'

Kishore Kumar has sung several kinds of songs throughout his career, from peppy dance numbers to romantic songs, and all of them have gone on to become classics. The Kishore Kumar Award was initiated by the Madhya Pradesh Government to highlight his contributions to Indian cinema. In addition to being a music composer, actor, singer, and screenwriter, Kishore Kumar also produced several hit movies.

Kishore Kumar-produced movies

Jhumroo (1961)

Jhumroo starred Madhubala and Kishore Kumar in the lead roles. The film was directed by Shankar Mukherjee. It follows the story of Anjana aka Madhubala who returns home after studies and falls in love with Jhumroo. The soundtrack of the film was composed by Kishore Kumar himself and the singers included Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, etc. The film went on to become a hit at the box-office.

Door Ka Raahi (1971)

Directed and produced by Kishore Kumar himself, Door Ka Raahi starred Kishore Kumar along with Tanuja and Ashok Kumar. Door Ka Raahi is often considered to be a depiction of Kishore Kumar’s inner self and his exploration of loneliness.

Zameen Aasmaan (1972)

Zameen Aasmaan was a Kishore Kumar-produced action flick that was directed by A Veerappan. The soundtrack for the film was also composed by Kishore Kumar himself while Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar, etc sung for the film. The film starred Ashok Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Rekha, Yogeeta Bali, and Sharad in the lead roles. Some of the most popular numbers from the soundtrack of Zameen Aasmaan include Kisne Yahan Kisko Jaana, Na Ro Aye Mere Dil, Hum Tum Chale, etc.

Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi (1974)

Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi was directed by Kishore Kumar and starred Amit Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar, Bappi Lahiri, Sheetal, KN Singh, etc in lead roles. It is a comedy flick and is considered to be on the same lines of his 1958 film, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. Some of the most popular songs from the film include Hun Kaun Chhun Mane Khabar, Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi, Bhole Re Sajan, etc.

Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein (1964)

Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein was written, directed, and produced by Kishore Kumar. The film was an adaptation of the 1958 flick The Proud Rebel. The film gained a lot of praise from the critics but failed to work its magic at the box office. The movie was also remade In Tamil as Ramu and Malayalam as Babumon.

