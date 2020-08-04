Remember When Kishore Kumar’s Songs Were Banned On National Radio Broadcaster?

When an emergency was imposed in 1975, singer Kishore Kumar was blacklisted from the All India Radio and Doordarshan as the singer had refused to perform at a political rally in Mumbai. The minister of I&B, Vidya Charan Shukla wanted Bollywood to help promote All India Radio and Doordarshan, the 20-point program Indira Gandhi had declared after imposing Emergency. Sanjay Gandhi asked Kishore to sing for the event, but the latter refused.

As per the report of Times Of India, CB Jain, who was then I&B join secretary had called up Kishore Kumar to inform him about what the government wanted. He also insisted that they should meet at Kishore Kumar's residence. However, Kumar refused.

CB Jain was offended by Kumar's behaviour and then he, in turn, went on to inform I&B secretary SMH Burney that the singer had refused to meet. After this, Burney along with V C Shukla’s sanction banned all Kishore Kumar songs on AIR and Doordarshan. The ban continued till May 4, 1976, till the Emergency ended. VC Shukla was close to Indira Gandhi’s son Sanjay.

The legendary singer, who still has his memories etched in the hearts of his fans, was born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929. Kishore Kumar was not only a popular playback singer but was also as an actor, lyricist, composer, producer, director, screenwriter. He went on to work in films, and also sang songs in different languages. From 1970-1986, the music maestro also won several laurels.

Kishore Kumar's songs like Roop Tera Mastana, Khaike Paan Banaras Wala, Zindagi Ek Safar, Om Shanti Om, Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si among others hit the bullseye. Kumar is a part of films like Ladki, Naukari, Baap Re Baap, Paisa Hi Paisa, Bhai Bhai, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Jaalsaaz, Chacha Zindabad, Shreeman Funtoosh among others. Kishore Kumar has sung many songs with Lata Mangeshkar in his stellar career.

Kishore Kumar was born in a Bengali family in Khandwa. Reportedly, his father, Kunjalal Ganguly was a lawyer and his mother, Gouri Devi was a homemaker. Kishore Kumar was the youngest amongst his three siblings- Ashok, Sati Dev and Anoop. His brother Ashok became an actor in Bollywood when Kumar was a child. Moreover, Anoop too ventured into cinema with Ashok's guidance.

