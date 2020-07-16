Ranbir Kapoor's 'Rockstar' Was Initially Offered To Saif Ali Khan; Read Details

Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Rockstar is considered to be one of the most memorable performances of the actor. The film received stupendous response from critics, performed well at the box-office and also earned various awards and accolades. However, many are unaware that the role performed by Ranbir Kapoor was initially offered to Saif Ali Khan. Read on to know more details on the story:

Ranbir Kapoor's role was initially offered to Saif Ali Khan

Director Imitiaz Ali described the storyline of Rockstar to Saif Ali Khan before considering Ranbir Kapoor for the role in the movie. However, Saif Ali Khan declined the role by deciding to go for the script of Love Aaj Kal, which is also directed by Imtiaz Ali. Imitiaz Ali collaborated with Saif Ali Khan in Love Aj Kal and later, offered him the role for Rockstar, that released in the year 2011. However, the director, reportedly, did not get any positive response from the actor, and later Ranbir Kapoor was chosen to essay the lead role in the film.

Apart from that, director Imtiaz Ali also wanted to cast Kareena Kapoor Khan in Rockstar. The director worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met and he loved her performance in the movie, hence wanted to cast her in the film. However, later, Nargis Fakhri was considered to play the lead opposite Ranbir in Rockstar.

Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar, helmed by Imtiaz Ali and co-produced by Sunil Lulla and Dhillin Mehta, features Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, and Kumud Mishra in major roles. The film also features Shammi Kapoor, Moufid Aziz, Piyush Mishra, and Aditi Rao Hydari in supporting roles. Produced under the banner name, Eros International Ltd. the flick shows Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Janardhan aka Jordan and Nargis Fakhri as Heer Kaul, Jordan's love interest. The film managed to earn a whopping total net gross of ₹ 68,61,50,000 in India.

There are several aspects that contributed to the film's success. Apart from the unique storytelling style and performances by the cast, the soundtrack of the film, composed by A.R. Rahman, received widespread acclaim. Some of the most memorable songs from the movie include Nadaan Parinde, Phir Se Ud Chala, Tum Ho, among others.

