When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spoke About Body Shaming & Her Character In 'Fanney Khan'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the finest actors of the Bollywood film fraternity who has always been hailed by fans for the career choices she makes. She was last seen on the silver screen in the musical comedy Fanney Khan. While promoting the movie, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touched upon the concept of the movie which revolves around an overweight girl & spoke about body shaming.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Aishwarya Rai was asked about the flak she received by media post-pregnancy at the Cannes red carpet regarding her weight. The actor beautifully explained that she has received an immense amount of positivity at various stages of her life be it her school, student or professional life and it is all encapsulating for her. Aishwarya Rai further said that she developed the ability to focus on the positive since the time she was young.

According to her, when people focus on the positive they recognise that it is easier to wash away the natural pain that every human experience with the slightest negativity. She added that every human goes through this sting but the truth is that only one can develop the energy for themselves to try and withstand either to negate, to brush it aside or to take in on their stride. It is all about one’s perspective and outlook, said Aishwarya Rai in the interview.

The diva also advised everyone to be their own best friend. By that, she meant to be brutally honest with oneself because by doing so, one can "self-help and self-heal". Talking about her role in Fanney Khan, she said that the movie definitely puts forward the impressionable issue that youngsters and even people who are much older are battling with. According to Aishwarya, the subject is topical and at the same time, the film also traces how everyone human being battles and struggles with being overweight. To Aishwarya, it all made sense to be a part of the bigger picture and hence she decided to be a part of the project. While concluding the interview, she said that her part in the film is very small but she understands why the creators of the movie wanted her to be a part of the film's cast.

