Remember When Rekha Revealed A Secret Of Kapil Sharma; Watch The Comedian's Witty Reply

After appearing in a stand-up comedy show, comedian Kapil Sharma became a household name with his own comedy shows. From debutant to veteran actors, the show has invited numerous celebrities to have banter with the comedian. In one such episode of his previous comedy show, Bollywood actor Rekha appeared to interact with him. During the episode, Rekha revealed a secret about Kapil Sharma while pulling his leg.

When Rekha teased Kapil Sharma

Interestingly, in the video, out of curiosity Kapil asked Rekha why she has not been seen on a television show. To which, Rekha replied in Hindi, "I have no reason to appear". This made the comedian joke if Rekha does not have a reason to appear on the TV screen then they should be sent to jail by that standard. Later, Navjot Singh Sidhu flattered her beauty and this made Rekha herself do some Shayari. Kapil asked Rekha how she managed to maintain a distance from her ardent admirers. Rekha teased Kapil by saying she is not sure if he is talking about himself or her.

As the episode moved further, Kapil said that she underestimates herself by undermining her well-wishers. While coming up with a witty response to it, Rekha asserted that she has been 'well-brought-up'. She also poked fun at Kapil as she asked him if he knows English. She kept teasing the comedian and said that Kapil has not watched even a single film of hers. While sharing this funny secret, Rekha told Navjot Sidhu that he is the first person who doesn't know anything about her or where she hails from.

Later, Kapil tried to explain himself and shared that he watched her 1991 release Phool Baney Angarey, which also featured Rajinikanth. He then asked her how she can think he has not watched any of her films. As the comedian continued, Rekha was seen having a great time. Scroll down to watch the video.

Interestingly, the 39-year-old comedian-actor shared the throwback video on November 23. Instagramming the old video, Kapil wrote, "An evening with the legend". So far the video has received more than 2M views and thousands of comments.

