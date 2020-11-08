Shraddha Kapoor To Sri Devi, Here's A Look At All 'Naagins' We Know

Bollywood's obsession with Naagin has been widely noted over the past few years. It was proven yet again with the announcement of the Shraddha Kapoor-led Naagin trilogy. Be it films or Indian Television, this Indian mythology folklore has always worked well with the audience. In the past few years, movies based on Ichchadhari Nagins have worked remarkably well at the box office. From Sri Devi to Hina Khan, the unique subject has always proved to be fascinating. Now, with the latest announcement of Shraddha Kapoor's Naagin, let us take a look back at all filmi Naagins over the years.

All the 'Naagins' we know

Vaijanthimala

Vaijanthimala was the first actor in Bollywood who started the trend. Her 1954-released film Naagin was the top-grossing movie of that year. The movie had everything to be successful at the box-office, thanks to Hemant Kumar’s songs, which also includes a remarkable 20-minute dream sequence at the end of the movie. She also became the first one to make her name in the filmi world of Naagins.

Reena Roy

The next Naagin movie took more than twenty years to hit the silver screen. One of the most popular movies on Naagin was the multi starrer flick, Naagin. This 1976-released movie was a huge hit at the box-office, in which Reena Roy played the role of an Icchadhari Naagin who seeks revenge from a bunch of friends, who had accidentally killed her lover Naag, which was essayed by Jeetendra Kapoor. The movie also featured Rekha, who played Naagin in the 1990 released film SheshNaag.

Sridevi

Sridevi impressed the audience and fans with her stellar phenomenal Naagin avatar in Nagina and Nigahein. In the first part of Nagina, she treated fans with a never-seen-before look of hers. With her blue lenses and white traditional outfit, the actor then topped the onscreen Nagin's’ list. Later, the actor returned in the sequel, Nigahen.

Rekha

Sheshaag released in the year 1990 and introduced the Icchadari Naagin concept in the industry. This time, Rekha and Madhavi played the role of Icchadari Naagins, while Danny Dengzongpa played the evil mendicant. The ever-green beauty Rekha impressed all her fans and critics with her Nagin performance in the movie. The plot of the film two wish-fulfilling serpents being chased by an Aghori.

Juhi Chawla

Featuring Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan, the film titled Tum Mere Ho showed the audience a side of Aamir Khan no one knew existed. The 3 Idiots actor played a snake charmer who falls in love with a girl from a different caste. Moreover, Juhi also managed to keep the movie worth it with her Icchadaari Naagin role.

Manisha Koirala

The movie was not a sequel to the Reena Roy-starrer, though the director was the same: Rajkumar Kohli. The film featured Manisha Koirala as the Naagin, Vasundhra, while the role of nag was played by the filmmaker’s son, Armaan Kohli. The film was a huge hit and performed well at the box-office. The movie was once considered one of the best ghost-seeking revenge stories in the history of Bollywood.

Mouni Roy to Hina Khan in Naagin TV series

From Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna, many TV actors have played the role of a 'Naagin' on Ekta Kapoor's supernatural television show Naagin. Mouni Roy was the first one to play the role of Naagin in the show. Some of the other actors who played Naagin on this show were Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna, Adaa Khan, Aashka Goradia and Sayantani Ghosh.

Shraddha Kapoor

Now, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to play the lead in the supernatural drama Naagin. The franchise will be in the form of a trilogy and will be produced on a massive scale by actor Nikhil Dwivedi. The movie will be directed by Vishal Furia. Sharing the news on Twitter, the actor wrote, "It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore."

