Sayantani Ghosh Recalls Saroj Khan's Lessons, Says 'I Was Inspired By Her Fighting Spirit'

Naagin 4 actor Sayantani Ghosh recently opened up about the impact late choreographer Saroj Khan had on her and also spoke about the important life lessons Khan taught her. In an exclusive interview with a leading entertainment daily, Sayantani Ghosh revealed that she has been 'fortunate' enough to have worked with Saroj Khan. Sayantani said that she and Saroj Khan have done a Bengali dance reality show for a Bengali channel and that she learned 'passion', the need to 'never give up', and the 'fighting spirit' quality from her.

Sayantani revealed that it's a big loss for the industry and the world of dance. The actor also recalled that she collected 5-6 signed notes from Saroj Khan and framed them. Sayantani said that not a lot of people from the television industry have been fortunate to work with Saroj Khan and to be loved by her was such an amazing feeling, Sayantani Ghosh added.

Sayantani was asked about any quality of Saroj Khan that she inculcated in her life. To which, the actor replied that there are two aspects, one is a personal life and another is about dance. Ghosh said that she is not a trained dancer and while Saroj Khan was judging her, whatever pointers the ace choregrapher gave her, were the first technicalities she received.

Talking about the one thing that she learned from Saroj Khan when it came to dancing, Sayantani said when Saroj Khan danced on the stage, her face would lit up. Sayanti also revealed that when people do something from within their soul, that glitter in the eyes and that happiness on the face is evident. No matter if people are not technically advanced, it touches the hearts of millions, said Sayantani.

Sayantani continued that it was inspiring for her to learn so much about strength and courage and the qualities of 'never give up' and 'fighting spirit' from Saroj Khan. Sayanti exclaimed that when she met Saroj Khan, the choreographer loved her work and that she was so passionate about it. Talking about Saroj Khan's charisma, Sayantani said that she was such a legend and revealed that just by looking at her, anyone could get mesmerised. Sayantani Ghosh also said that Saroj Khan could breathe life into a song.

Sayantani's post for Saroj Khan:

Khan, who choreographed more than 2,000 songs in her career spanning four decades, died at the age of 71, due to cardiac arrest early on Friday morning, July 3, 2020. Celebrities, fans and people from all walks of life are paying tributes to the legendary choreographer. Saroj Khan breathed her last at Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra at around 2.30 am.

