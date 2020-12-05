Remember When Sushant Singh Rajput Said He Wanted To 'fail Again And Again'?

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput came as a huge shock to the entire country and sent the world of cinema into deep sorrow. Sushant was regarded as one of the upcoming talents of the film industry with no filmy background and godfathers to help his career. He had given a number of stellar performances in his career and was known to be a very passionate person in nature. A lot of what the deceased actor had said in his life serves as great insight for his fans and followers. He had once said that he wanted to "fail again and again" have a look at what it means.

Remember when Sushant said, “I want to fail again and again”?

This insightful line dates back to an interview he gave to Man's World in 2017 after the release of his film Raabta. The film did not manage to do well and the late actor was asked in that interview about the failure of his film at the box office. He simply replied by saying that he wanted to fail again and again and that people are too cautious and careful about things. He also went on to add that he believed in making room for failure as long as it was for the right reasons.

Sushant also went on to add that he wants to try new and different things in life and it was something that gave him a high. He believed that it was perfectly fine to try new things and even stumble or fail at it. He further added that he would be perfectly fine and excited by Monday no matter what would happen during the previous Friday after his film’s release. Sushant was known by his fans as a very easy-going person who always used to explore new things, something that is very much visible in his Instagram account.

The world of entertainment woke up to the shocking news of his death on the morning of June 14 earlier this year. He acted in quite a few successful films, with his most memorable performance coming in Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which he had portrayed the role of India’s former cricket captain MS Dhoni. Sushant’s last film before his tragic death was Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi, which released in July 2020.

