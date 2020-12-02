Sushant Singh Rajput's father clicked with SSR's friend in Patna; fans get emotional

The battle for ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput has continued over the last few weeks for 'SSRians.' However, the late actor’s father has been away from the spotlight as SSR’s sisters and friends raised their voice, pointing out numerous loopholes in the death and expectations from investigating agencies. Recently, his father KK Singh was clicked with one of his friends, making fans emotional.

Sushant’s father's picture makes fans emotional

Sushant’s choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar, who has been leading various protests seeking justice for the actor, recently met Sushant’s father in Patna. He shared pictures seeking his blessings and sitting with him. Ganesh only wrote ‘Justice for Sushant’ as he tagged his sisters and other friends.

Fans got emotional seeing the photo and some felt 'heartbroken' looking at him as tried to imagine the pain he might be going through. Many also praised Ganesh for taking the effort to meet the father, and called him a ‘true friend.’

Brother Ganesh you did wonderful to visit Sushant's papa👍🏼. You're true friend of Sushant. This picture just brings tears to my eyes😢. How heartbroken papa is 😢. But tell him we are so proud of him how he raised a legend. May God bless you 🙏🏼⚘😘.#JusticeForSSRIsGlobalDemand — Abeda Valli (@ValliAbeda) December 1, 2020

Sir take good care of uncle tell him hum sab unke bache hai h kabhi kahi bi agr unhe hamari help ki jarurat h toh bas order kr de hum unke sath hai tell him ki Sush is the revolution person uska janm shyd hum sabki ankhein kholne ke liye hi hua tha.🙏 — Pratima (@Pratima78267750) December 1, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Directed on August 19 by Supreme Court to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, that happened on June 14, the Central Bureau of Investigation is still probing the case. The only solace for his fans and numerous celebrities who have alleged foul play in the death, has been that the CBI has not ruled out any angle yet. However, the lack of updates from the agency, has disappointed ‘SSRians’ including actor Shekhar Suman and others.

Among the other agencies, the Enforcement Directorate that is probing the financial fraud charges against prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others, recently sent a Letter Rogatory to Hungary, seeking details of an alleged Rs 17 crore suspicious missing transaction. The Narcotics Control Bureau that had arrested Rhea (she was granted bail) for her alleged involvement with drug cartel, is still carrying out raids, questioning celebrities and arresting alleged drug peddlers.

