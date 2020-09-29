When Taapsee Pannu Said She Had To Make 'forced Backdoor Entry' In 2015 Film 'Baby'

Back in 2017, Taapsee Pannu shared that she had to make a 'forced backdoor entry' in the film Baby. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor opined that if she had begun her career with movies like Baby or Pink, it would have probably got her labelled an as 'off-beat' film actor.

Pannu added that once she entered the industry with a commercial film and had a commercial success to her credit, she felt she was ready to show the people something more and different. That’s why she had to take up a 'forced back door entry in Baby', Taapsee said. In the same interaction, the actor also stated that 'it was a conscious choice to be part of a commercial movie' at the beginning of her career rather than 'opting for some art-house film'.

More so, the Thappad actor said that there are so many actors who join the film industry; and they are not even good looking or talented. Backing her claims, she added that it is difficult to leave an impact because filmmakers do not know to what extent they can trust a newcomer. Speaking about what went through her mind, Pannu shared that she knew people should slowly see her as someone who can act; and at the same time, have commercial value as well.

Speaking about how 'struggle is always there in the beginning', Taapsee Pannu said that the previous work of an actor 'doesn't get noticed' in the Hindi film industry. She went on to call it 'ironic' and stated that it doesn't matter if someone is a 'newcomer or has done a slew of movies in the South'. Taapsee further added that people are 'treated the same'.

Taapsee Pannu's debut

In 2010, Taapsee was roped in for the Tamil film, Aadukalam and Telugu film, Jhummandi Naadam. Pannu dipped her toes in Bollywood with her debut in the 2012 film, Chashme Baddoor. Ever since then, she has been a part of a slew of movies in her career. Taapsee plays the role of Shabana Khan in Baby, which also features an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Madhurima Tuli.

