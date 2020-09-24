Taapsee Pannu On Experience Of Stand Up Comedy, 'Bundles Of Nerves Is An Understatement'

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently shared her experience of trying her hands on stand up comedy for the first time in life. The actress shared a picture from her dressing room while narrating her experience. While captioning the post, the Thappad actress wrote that she could feel “bundles of nerves” which she wrote would be an understatement of what she looked like before stepping on the stage to perform.

Taapsee Pannu shares experience of doing stand up comedy

She further wrote that she was happy and glad that the frequency of her humour matched the audience’s expectations and so she could create a moment of resonance that still gives her giggles to cherish. At last, while concluding her post, the actress wrote that most importantly she was happy that no one from the audience asked for the ticket money back and enjoyed her punch lines and one-liners. Several fans of the actress were quick enough to show their love for Taapsee in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Taapsee ma’am you are love.” Another user praised the actress’s bold nature and mannerisms. The fan commented, “Always stay brave di..” A third user chimed in and complimented her for looking beautiful in that black dress. Another user wrote, “Looking fabulous.”

Meanwhile, it seems that actress Taapsee Pannu is going to surprise fans with yet an amazing announcement soon. Recently, Taapsee’s sister and makeup artist Evania Pannu shared a series of pictures on her Instagram giving a glimpse of the interesting announcement. In one of the pictures, Taapsee can be seen sitting in her dressing room while Evania was doing the makeup. In the second and third still, both the sisters can be seen walking arms in arms on a set while discussing something. While captioning the pictures, Evania piqued the curiosity of the fans and wrote that something exciting is set to come out soon. Apart from Evania, Tapsee Pannu also shared the pictures on her Instagram story

On the work front, the actress is all set to step into the shoes of cricketer Mithali Raj for her next. Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, Shabaash Mithu chronicles the story of Mithali Raj's journey to fame and success. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. The actor last worked in Thappad along with Pavail Gulati and Anubhav Sinha, which points out how Indian women face casual sexism in day-to-day life.

(Image credit: Taapsee Pannu/ Instagram)

