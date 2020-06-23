Remember When Fans Thought The Undertaker Was To Make Debut With Akshay Kumar's Film?

Akshay Kumar's 1996 film, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, was a huge success. The movie received heaps of praises as Kumar fans poured much love for his acting prowess. However, fans, back then, also thought that The Undertaker made his Bollywood debut in 1996 with the Akshay Kumar starrer- Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi. But did you know it wasn't The Undertaker but WWF star Brian Lee who made his debut?

As per reports, Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi was promoted, highlighting the fact that the film would have some segments of The Undertaker's acting. The Undertaker was one of the fans' favourite wrestlers during that era. Reports suggest that the makers of Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi quizzed the audience about his debut, which intrigued fans to watch The Undertaker in Bollywood.

Brian Lee plays 'The Undertaker' in the film?

However, the twist in the tale came to light when fans realised it was not Mark William Calaway- WWE star The Undertaker in the film, but it was the WWF's professional wrestler Brian Lee. Reportedly, Brian Lee used to be a close friend of Calaway and had even become a fake Undertaker in WWF in the year 1994. And it was Brian Lee who played a role in the movie, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, helmed by Umesh Mehra, features an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Gulshan Grover, among others. According to Box Office India, the film could not beat the overall opening collection of the movie, Trimurti. However, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi yet experienced a historic opening.

In the film, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Akshay (Akshay Kumar) plays the role of an army officer is on his way to the USA to attend his brother, Ajay's (Inder Kumar) wedding. On the flight, Akshay meets Priya (Raveena Tandon) and the duo falls in love with each other. But the deadly game of crime kick starts for Akshay as a tragedy awaits for him in America.

Meanwhile, Mark William Calaway, The Undertaker, announced his retirement from professional wrestling on June 22, 2020. The Undertaker called it a day on his illustrious three-decade professional wrestling career. The wrestler announced in the last episode of the WWE docuseries, The Last Ride that he has no desire to return to the ring for another match. In a series of tweets posted by the WWE, The Undertaker said, "I'm gonna leave my way."

