When Yo Yo Honey Singh Once Called Badshah A Nano Car, Details Here

Rapper-actor Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the biggest mainstream rappers in India. It was long back when Honey Singh was asked if Badshah has taken over the music industry in his absence. To which, Honey Singh had responded that there is a vast difference between a Rolls Royce and a Nano.

The singer was speaking at the trailer launch of his Punjabi film, Zorawar. Both Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah have been part of several controversies, but it hasn’t affected a bit on their fan following. Both shared a great bond in the past and also collaborated on various songs like Get Up Jawani and Khol Botal. Moreover, Badshah launched his first single with Honey Singh in the year 2006. But in the year 2012, due to some unrevealed reasons, they parted their ways, and their group Mafia Mundeer was dissolved.

Post-Mafia Mundeer, Yo Yo Honey Singh once tried to create a song by bringing Badshah, J-Star, Alfaaz, and others together but it didn’t work out. After that, the sour relation between the rappers started coming to the forefront. Also, Honey Singh was even accused of not giving fair credit to other artists, according to many reports at that time.

About Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest track

Billo Tu Agg is sung by Singhsta and features Yo Yo Honey Singh. The peppy track gained over 2 crore views in just four days of its release. This song released on August 16, 2020, and since then has been getting a lot of love. The lyrics if this song are written by Singhsta and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Take a look at the song below:

About Yo Yo Honey Singh

Honey Singh is considered as one of the widely popular rappers and singers. He gained fame with his album International Villager which released in the year 2011. The rapper-actor is famous for his work in movies like Cocktail, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Chennai Express. Apart from delivering peppy tracks, he is also known for his love song Love Dose, which is still fresh among his fans.

