Yo Yo Honey Singh Gets Candid About His Contemporaries, Reveals Future Plans

Yo Yo Honey Singh is well-known in the music industry for his chartbuster numbers like Blue Eyes, Main Sharabi and Angrezi Beat. He started his journey with his Punjabi album, International Villager that went on to become an enormous hit. Yo-Yo Honey Singh’s several numbers like Lungi Dance and Aata Majhi Satakli top party playlists even today. In an interview to a daily a few years ago, Yo Yo Honey Singh opened up about his contemporaries in the industry and his personal life.

ALSO READ | Honey Singh Shares A Hilarious Video And Leaves Fans In Splits; Watch Here

Yo Yo Honey Singh talks about contemporaries

Yo Yo Honey Singh was quizzed about how he feels now that he is back in the music scene. He was quick to reply that he does not get pulled down by any competitions from his contemporaries. Yo Yo Honey Singh added that all of his contemporaries are doing a good job be it at pop, rap or even love songs. He also added that the music industry is seeing good work nowadays.

ALSO READ | 'Yo Yo Honey Singh Is Back With A Bang,' Say Fans On His New 'Loca' Song

The rapper also spoke about how he wanted to do things differently. Hence, on what he calls his “second innings”, Yo Yo Honey Singh is trying to attempt at things that are different and new from his previous styles. He added that now he will focus on making the audience happy with his songs. Yo Yo Honey Singh also added that he will always make music to make his listeners happy. However, it is up to them if they like it or not.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela And Other B'Town Actors Who Featured In Yo Yo Honey Singh's Music Videos

For those unversed, Yo Yo Honey Singh had taken a sabbatical from his work for approximately two years. The rapper took a step back and disappeared from the music industry in late-2014. He had revealed that he did so since he was battling against bipolar disorder and alcoholism.

Yo Yo Honey Singh also added back then that he will be changing his game plan a bit. While talking about the same, he added that before his break, he always thought it would be wise to do more music for films instead. However, in his second innings, Yo Yo Honey Singh said that he will balance out between his independent music and films. He had also revealed that he has been working on several singles.

ALSO READ | LOCA Song Cast: Everything You Need To Know About Yo Yo Honey Singh's New Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.