Aksh Baghla Drops New Mashup Featuring Lauv's Latest Song Love Somebody; See Video

Aksh Baghla recently uploaded on YouTube a mashup created by him. The video shows Lauv's reaction to Aksh's mashup of his latest Love Somebody song. Aksh has mixed this track with the popular Hindi song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum.

Aksh Baghla's new mashup

Aksh Baghla released his new video featuring American singer Lauv popularly known for his song I like me better. A month ago, Lauv released his mesmerising new track love somebody, that the internet cannot stop talking about. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lauv's India tour was cancelled. Aksh decided to come up with a new mashup mixing Lauv's Love Somebody and a track from the movie Kabir Singh, Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum. He also added a translated verse of Love somebody on his track. He surprised Lauv with the mashup and caught his reactions to the track in the recent video that Aksh uploaded.

In the video, Lauv also talks about his insights on how he created his original song Love Somebody and gives a message to his Indian fans. Lauv seemed to enjoy this version of his song created by Aksh and appreciates his efforts. Take a look at the video:

The video has already received a lot of love from their fans. Fans say that the song is touching and Aksh's voice suited both the tracks. The song has already received more than 3 lakh views on YouTube.

A year ago, Aksh Baghla and Lauv collaborated and created a cover of Lauv's popular song I like me better. Lauv had visited Mumbai last year for his headline tour when he was approached by Indie Mashup artist Aksh Baghla. The song was loved by the audience and received more than a million views over 132K+ likes on Aksh Baghla's YouTube channel.

Aksh Baghla is a 24-year-old singer who uploads his own versions of songs on his YouTube channel. He is known for mixing Hindi songs with songs of foreign artists in his own vocals. He has more than 2.5 million subscribers on Youtube. Aksh Baghla is known for the hugely popular video, '1 Guy 30 Voices'. The video made him an overnight sensation across the globe. He is also the voice behind the viral video, Singing 20 Songs over a Single Beat.

