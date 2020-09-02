Exclusive: Maninder Buttar Says He 'hopes To Collaborate Soon' With Yo Yo Honey Singh

Maninder Buttar’s new song, Teri Meri Ladayi has made it to the top of several listening charts. This song is a part of his Jugni album. In an exclusive interview, Buttar opened up to Republic World about a potential collaboration with the Blue Eyes star, Yo Yo Honey Singh.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh's G.O.A. T. To Honey Singh's 'Billo Tu Aag'; Latest Punjabi Hit Tracks

While Maninder Buttar spoke about his possible collaboration with Honey Singh, he also said that Honey was his inspiration. Buttar has collaborated with several popular artists in the past. The singer collaborated with the famous singer, Raftaar for the urban Punjabi song, Gall Goriye.

Maninder said, “Talking about my collaborations in the recent past, one was with Raftaar. It was an amazing experience. It’s always fun working with different types of artists who are either new to the industry or have a lot of experience”.

ALSO READ: Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares Pictures Of His Body Transformation, Varun Dhawan Reacts

Talking about his inspiration, Maninder Buttar said, “My biggest inspiration is Yo Yo Honey Singh. I am eagerly looking forward to working with him. There is nothing on paper yet, but hopefully a collaboration would be out soon”.

The singer also threw light on his new album, Jugni. Buttar said that the album had “different flavours”. He further added, “It has romantic tracks, it has some upbeat tracks, some sad tracks. So, I would just wait for the album to reach the audience and wait for their response. A lot of singers this year are releasing their own albums and I wish the very best to them. At the same time, I also hope that the audience welcomes my album and songs with a lot of love and warmth, because this album is really close to my heart”.

Maninder Buttar's new album:

Maninder Buttar's songs have often featured on his Instagram handles. His Jugni album was not an exception to this. Further, one of his Instagram posts also advocated support for other albums.

While he shared a poster of his album, he captioned the post as, “Album album album everywhere. I See Many Albums Coming This Year In Our Industry Really A Good News For Music Listeners I Wish Them All Best Of Luck .. Sirra Karaado Aun Deo Bumb Bumb Gaane . Har Ik Artist Di Dream Hundi Aa Album Karni Baba Ji Saareyan Di Dreams Pooriyan Karan . Hustle Hard Play Hard 😇😇😇!!



,MAKE SURE STREAM ORIGNAL ❤️”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar And Yo Yo Honey Singh's Collabs That Have Given Us Some Foot-tapping Numbers

You can check out some other posts here:

ALSO READ: Did You Know Diljit Dosanjh's 'Proper Patola' Was First Punjabi Song To Feature On VEVO?

Source: Maninder Buttar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.