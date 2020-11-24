Remembering 'Sania Badnaam' & Other Celina Jaitly's Songs On Her 39th Birthday

Actor Celina Jaitly is celebrating her 39th birthday on November 24. On the special occasion, her fans have been remembering her various films which left a lasting impact on the audience through impressive performances and hard work. Here is a look at a bunch of Celina Jaitly's songs which received raving reviews from fans for her stunning avatar.

Celina Jaitly’s sultry songs that stole the show

1. Sania Badnaam

Sania Badnaam is a famous item number starring actor Celina Jaitly. This song, from the film Apna Sapna Money Money, features the actor in gorgeous beachwear as she dances to the groovy music. This song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan while the music has been composed by Pritam. Sania Badnaam has a huge fan following for Celina’s attractive dance routine and catchy music.

2. Zara Nazroun Se Kehdo

The song Zara Nazroun Se Kehdo portrays Celina Jaitly’s beauty in the most appealing manner. The song by famous pop band Bombay Vikings speaks about a stunning lady and her captivating beauty which leaves a lasting impact on the onlooker. Celina Jaitly is seen pulling off a playful orange outfit in the music video, which set a fashion statement within days of the song’s release.

3. Shaka Laka Boom Boom

Shaka Laka Boom Boom is another famous song of the actor which is remembered even today. The upbeat dance number features a number of actors including Bobby Deol and Upen Patel. This song is from the film Shaka Laka Boom Boom and has been sung by renowned artists like Himesh Reshammiya and Aakriti Kakkar, amongst others. Have a look.

4. Dil Ne Dil Se Tujhe Pukara

Dil Ne Dil Se Tujhe Pukara is a famous number from the film Janasheen. This song features Celina Jaitly in a white evening gown while she plays an enchanting violin sequence for a packed audience. Her smooth moves and unforgettable avatar made this song special in every sense. Have a look at the dance video.

5. Karle Karle Iqrar Tu Karle

Karle Karle Iqrar Tu Karle is a song from the famous film Jawani Diwani. This song showcases Celina Jaitly on a huge stage, set next to a beach, as she puts forth an energetic performance for the viewers. This song proves her ability to pull off any dance routine effortless as she has the right sense of beat with the right amount of flexibility.

6. Ishq Mein

Ishq Mein is a famous number from the super hit comedy entertainer, No Entry. The song showcases a budding love angle between the lead actors, Fardeen Khan and Celina Jaitly, as they express their passionate love for each other. The song has been sung by KK and Sunidhi Chauhan while the tuning has been done by Anu Malik.

7. Sini Se Sini Ne

Sini Se Sini Ne is another hit number from the film Jawani Diwani. The song has been sung by Suhaas while the lyrics have been written by Kumaar. This song showcases an intense romantic angle between Celina Jaitly and Emraan Hashmi’s characters. Have a look at the music video.

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (Tips Official)

