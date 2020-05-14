Ajay Devgn's Most Popular Movie Songs Composed By Sajid-Wajid

Ajay Devgn has been a part of several kinds of films over the years. Devgn's movies that still remain widely popular include Golmaal, Drishyam, Singham, Company, Son Of Sardaar, and many more. Many of his movie songs have been composed by many acclaimed artists from the Industry. One of the most notable names is Sajid-Wajid. Sajid-Wajid's songs that remain popular include Mashallah, Boom Boom, Chandaniya, and many more. With all that said now, here are Ajay Devgn's songs composed by Sajid-Wajid.

Ajay Devgn's songs composed by Sajid-Wajid

Son of Sardaar

This film had many songs composed by Sajid-Wajid. Songs from the film like Rani Tu Main Raja, Tu Kamaal Di, etc are very popular. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Son of Sardaar is directed by Ashwni Dhir.

Dhoka Dhoka - Himmatwala

This is a special song from the film, Himmatwala. The song is penned by Sameer Anjaan and is one of the more popular Sajid-Wajid's songs. The movie stars Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.

Tere Bina Tere Bina - Tezz

This is another popular Sajid-Wajid's song. The song depicts the strong chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut. The song is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and penned by Jalees Serwani.

