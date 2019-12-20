Reminiscing Kajol's Best Scenes From The Movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most iconic films of the 90s. reportedly inspired from the Archie comics, the film is the fourth in Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s list of films together. In the movie, Kajol played the role of a tomboy who falls in love with her best friend but gets reunited years later due to some sudden turn of events. Here are some of the best scenes of Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:

The rain dance

Kajol, as Anjali, is enjoying a game of Dumb Charades when it suddenly starts to rain. She runs to a gazebo to seek shelter from the rain and is followed by her friend and ex-crush, Rahul. Caught in the moment, both dance with each other despite any music. This is one of the most iconic scenes of not just Kajol’s character, but also of the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Fans feel that the chemistry and love between Rahul and Anjali are very well portrayed through this beautiful scene.

Marriage is a compromise

Having lost her first love, Kajol’s Anjali gets engaged to a man called Aman who seems to love her immensely. While Aman was every woman’s dream man, Anjali could not love him. When asked by her mother she replied that she already loved someone before, her marriage with the charming Aman was a compromise with herself. This was a very poignant scene in the movie as it depicted the dilemma and trials faced by those who have lost their first love. The scene also showed the mature side of Kajol’s character which she lacked in the first half of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Heartbreak moment

When Kajol’s Anjali went to meet Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to confess her feelings for him, he started off saying “I love you”. What brought a smile to her face immediately became the reason for her heartbreak when she got to know he was practising it to confess to Tina. Like the best friend that she is, she helps Rahul practice his confession while herself burning in agony. Later, she runs back home and cries that her first love was unfulfilled. Kajol’s acting seemed perfect in the scene and the audience resonated with the tomboy girl who fell in love with her best friend only to have her heartbroken.

