The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Street Dancer 3D' Vs 'Panga': Netizens Review Which Films To Watch

Bollywood News

Street Dancer 3D and Panga have released in theatres on the same day, January 24, 2020. Read to know audience reviews of both and what to watch this weekend.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Street Dancer 3D

Bollywood filmmakers have no qualms with their films clashing with other big-budget films anymore. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak clashed in the first week of January and, now the latest is Street Dancer 3D and Panga, which released on January 24, 2020. Read to know what the audience has to say about both the films to plan your weekend choice.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D VS Kangana Ranaut's Panga: Box Office Expectations

Street Dancer 3D VS Panga audience verdict

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, and Nora Fatehi, along with others. The story explores a dance competition between some Indian and Pakistani dancers, with an emotional message in the end. The hype around the film was huge with chartbuster songs and cast, it received rave reviews from the audiences.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Is Slaying It With His Casual Looks For 'Street Dancer 3D' Promotions

Panga stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, and Neena Gupta. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, the story depicts the life of a kabaddi player and how she follows her dream with the support for her family. The film has good buzz and has also earned positive responses from the viewers.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Starrer Panga's Director Says There Is A Jaya In Every Household

Verdict

Street Dancer 3D and Panga, both have received mostly good reviews from the audiences as well as the critics. However, the two are totally different genres.

If you want to see a hard-core dance film with entertainment than Street Dancer 3D might be the one, but if you are in a mood to watch films with family emotion and laughter, Panga could be your choice.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Releases A New Song From The Film 'Panga' Titled 'Bibby Song'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
"TUKDE-TUKDE GANG IN BOLLYWOOD"
INDIAN EMBASSY ISSUES DIRECTIVE
ANDHRA CM TO ABOLISH UPPER HOUSE
HC NOTICE TO JNU
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA