'Street Dancer 3D' Vs 'Panga': Netizens Review Which Films To Watch

Bollywood filmmakers have no qualms with their films clashing with other big-budget films anymore. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak clashed in the first week of January and, now the latest is Street Dancer 3D and Panga, which released on January 24, 2020. Read to know what the audience has to say about both the films to plan your weekend choice.

Street Dancer 3D VS Panga audience verdict

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, and Nora Fatehi, along with others. The story explores a dance competition between some Indian and Pakistani dancers, with an emotional message in the end. The hype around the film was huge with chartbuster songs and cast, it received rave reviews from the audiences.

#StreetDancer3D CAPTIVATING It is Massive combination of Amazing choreography , Great location, Emotion, Songs, BGN dance with strong massage through simple Entertaining screenplay @Varun_dvn is top notch @ShraddhaKapoor Shining .

⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟(4.5/5)#StreetDancer3DReview pic.twitter.com/hk9clIctGd — Bollywood Reporter (@TBR_Offic1al) January 24, 2020

#StreetDancer3DReview - Varun, Shraddha, Nora, Prabu Deva and Co impress in this dance battle between two rival groups! The Choreography and Direction done by Remo D'Souza is brilliant! Awesome Music! Overall a great watch! #StreetDancer3D



Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — R_F_R 🎬 (@R_For_Reviews) January 24, 2020

Panga stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, and Neena Gupta. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, the story depicts the life of a kabaddi player and how she follows her dream with the support for her family. The film has good buzz and has also earned positive responses from the viewers.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #PangaReview: Panga is all set to courageously challenge the stereotypes and ignite a fighting spirit. pic.twitter.com/I7x9Iv7kh6 — Circle Of Bollywood (@CircleBollywood) January 24, 2020

#Panga what a beautiful film, loved it to the hilt and will cherish it for unmatched performance of #KanganaRanaut! Go for it this wknd! A complete family sports drama ever seen in bollywood!

जो सपने देखते वो पंगा लेते हे। 🙏#PangaReview pic.twitter.com/GFtTlfRDui — hemanshu mistry (@_hemanshu_) January 23, 2020

#PangaReview - Kangana Ranaut delivers her best performance in this sports drama! The other cast has done a fantastic job! Kudos to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for her brilliant direction! Overall an inspiring story that you will enjoy! #Panga



Rating - ⭐⭐⭐ 1/2 — R_F_R 🎬 (@R_For_Reviews) January 23, 2020

Verdict

Street Dancer 3D and Panga, both have received mostly good reviews from the audiences as well as the critics. However, the two are totally different genres.

If you want to see a hard-core dance film with entertainment than Street Dancer 3D might be the one, but if you are in a mood to watch films with family emotion and laughter, Panga could be your choice.

