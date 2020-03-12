Remo D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of His 'Baal To Bala' Avatar, Fans Ask If He Is Okay

Choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza has managed to grab the attention of the audience and his fans with his dance performances. Currently, Remo D'Souza is busy shooting the fifth season of his dance reality show that airs on Star Plus. Apart from the spectacular dance performances by the contestants of the show, Remo D'Souza's style fgame has always managed to leave the audiences and his fans awestruck. But this time his recent social media post has left his fans confused. His 'Baal to Bala' avatar has come as shock for many of his fans.

Interestingly, Remo D'Souza shared a collage of his pictures. In most of the pictures, Remo D'Souza is seen flaunting his hairstyle. The main picture in the collage, which showcases numerous hairstyles of the choreographer, sees him bald. In the picture, Remo is seen in a bathrobe taking a selfie. Instagramming the collage picture, he wrote a caption that read, 'BAAL TO BALA :))))'.

Take a look of Remo D'Souza's Baal to Bala look:

While many of his fans can't stop gushing about his new look, a section of the fans seemed confused. A user in the comments section tagged Remo and wrote, '@remodsouza sir, is everything alright? Aap ganje kyu go gye? But I have to say you look cool in every look.' Meanwhile, another wrote that 'ye kya kiya aapne sir'. The recent picture came as a shock for many of his followers and fans as he dropped hints a few days back about his new look. A week back, Remo posted a picture in which a bald man was seen folding hands in front of a temple while showing the back.

