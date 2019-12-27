Street Dancer 3D’s Director Remo D’Souza Opens About The Film Clashing With 'Panga'

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is creating a huge buzz ever since the trailer of the film has been dropped on the internet. The film seems to have a cross-border angle to it with Varun and Shraddha playing the role of an Indian and Pakistani respectively. It is yet to be seen whether Street Dancer 3D will strike a chord with the audience or not, the director of the film, Remo D’Souza has opened up about the film.

ALSO READ | 'Street Dancer 3D': Nora Fatehi Stuns In New Song 'Garmi'; Grab The Whole Bite Here

Remo D’Souza talks about Street Dancer 3D

With the trailer of Street Dancer 3D looking like energy pumped dance flick, Remo D’Souza hopes that the film makes the watchers jump out of the seats and break out in a fit of dance. He also said that he is happy to be directing a dance flick after a disastrous attempt to change the genre with Race 3. He also said that he wants to give people a reason to smile and enjoy with Street Dancer 3D.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Gives The Reason For Being 'so Happy' Despite Panga & Street Dancer 3 Clash

Talking about the plot of Street Dancer 3D, Remo D’Souza said that with the lead actors cast as rival dancers from across the border, the film aims to tackle issues like cross-border migration. He also said that the fact that it happens to have a cross-border angle just fell into place as the film went into production. He also cautioned the audience that Street Dancer 3D does not have a political angle and is just a fun, harmless dance film.

ALSO READ | Prabhu Dheva Breaks The Dance Floor Once Again In Muqabla From 'Street Dancer 3D'

Clash with Panga

Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D will be seen clashing along with Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. While talking about the same, Remo said that Street Dancer 3D and Panga are completely different films aiming at different audiences. He also praised Kangana, calling her a fabulous actor. He said that since both the films are releasing on a holiday weekend, the audience will be very happy to give both a watch.

Street Dancer 3D also employs newer forms of technology to enhance the viewer experience. While talking about the same, Remo D’Souza said that in addition to 3D, the makers have also used the D-Box technique. He also said that if he was given a chance, then he will like to make all his future films using 3D technology only.

Initially, Katrina Kaif was supposed to play the female lead in Street Dancer 3D and when she left the project, many unanswered questions were in the air. While talking about the same, Remo D’Souza said that Priyanka Chopra’s abrupt departure from Salman Khan’s Bharat made Katrina Kaif leave Street Dancer 3D to do Bharat instead. The makers then had to rope in Shraddha Kapoor for the film. Remo also said that he was looking forward to working with Katrina Kaif for the first time. Street Dancer 3D is all set to release on January 24, 2020.

ALSO READ | Dance+ 5: Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor Have A Blast Promoting 'Street Dancer 3D'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.