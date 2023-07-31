Remo D’Souza Shares Fond Memories Of Saroj Khan, Talks About Her Biopic

Remo D’Souza, whose next directorial ABCD 4 is in the pre-production stage, recently expressed that he has keen interest in doing biopics. He particularly reminisced about what the late legendary choreographer Saroj Khan told him once. Alongside that, he also discussed what the new reality show Hip Hop India, where he is a judge, is all about and how it is different from other similar shows.

Remo D'Souza talks of Saroj Khan

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Remo recalled "vividly" working with Saroj Khan and how he cherished the same. He said that the ace choreographer once expressed her desire to have him direct her biographical film. While regretting the gap left by her demise, he added, "It is a huge opportunity for me because she mentioned that I would make a biopic about her.”

"During our time working together, Saroj ji told me, 'If a biopic is made on me, you will do it.' That statement has stayed with me ever since," Remo said, reflecting on their collaboration and the impact she had on his career. "Working with her was an opportunity of a lifetime. Observing her unique style and approach to choreography taught me so much," he emphasized.

About Hip Hop India

Apart from discussing his interest in biopics, Remo also told ANI how the new reality show, Hip Hop India stood apart from others in the genre. He pointed out that while most reality series delved into contestants' personal backgrounds, Hip Hop India solely focused "on their talent and not on any stories". According to Remo, this format allowed the audience to appreciate the raw and unfiltered talent of the participants without any distraction.

Hip Hop India streams on Amazon miniTV.