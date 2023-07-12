Varun Sood Dating Former Reality Show Contestant Nitibha Kaul? Viral Video Sparks Rumours

Varun Sood has gained a lot of fame post his appearance in reality shows. The actor, who had a minor role in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, recently featured in a reel for the song Tum Kya Mile. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the person who featured in the reel. It’s none other than Nitibha Kaul, a former Bigg Boss competitor.

What sparked the rumours?

A recent Instagram video uploaded by the actor is what got the internet talking. In the video, Varun and Nitibha can be seen dancing to the song Tum Kya Mile from the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Varun shared it but left the description blank. Whereas Nitibha commented with the phrase Tum Kya Miley and a red heart emoji. The post left everyone wondering whether Varun and Nitibha are dating each other.

Who's saying what?

While neither of the two actors commented anything related to their relationship, fans were quick to give a verdict. Some of them took their social media to comment on their post. One user write, 'Couple Goals 🔥🔥🔥', while another fan wrote, 'The crossover we didn’t know we needed!!😍'.

Meanwhile...

Previously Varun Sood was in a relationship with Divya Agarwal. But the couple broke up in 2022. Announcing the break up with Varun, Divya shared a note on social media. Divya wrote, ‘Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay'.

(A screen grab from Divya Agarwal's post after breakup with Varun Soon | Image: Divya Agarwal/Instagram)

She further added, 'I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to. No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision'.