Kamya Shalabh Dang Supports Devoleena Amidst Divya Bhatnagar Controversy

Actor Kamya Shalab Dang took to her social media handle and showed her support to Devoleena Bhattacharjee after she claimed that Divya Bhatnagar was a victim of domestic violence. Kamya encouraged Devoleena to stay strong amidst the controversy and backlash she is getting from netizens. Kamya further stated on the post that Devoleena does not have to “prove anything to anybody”.

Kamya Shalabh Dang supports Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar passed away recently after contracting novel Coronavirus. However, after her demise, her brother and Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to social media and claimed that Divya was a victim of domestic violence. They shared chats of Divya with her friends where she revealed that her husband Gagan Gabru beats her up.

Recently, Devoleena had written a tweet where she had asked people to not “push her to curse you with the same fate my friend had gone thru (sic)”. The actor spoke against people who have accused her of using Divya’s death for publicity. Devoleena asked in her tweet “did you even know anything about it” referring to Divya’s case of domestic violence. Check out the tweet below.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Twitter

I warn you all not to poke your dirty nose here...dont even dare..Dont push me to curse you with the same fate my friend had gone thru..Did you even know anything about it.?You idiots kya kha kar paida hote ho tum log.?? Akal naam ki cheez toh bhagwaan di nahi.. https://t.co/kJZjgb9244 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 10, 2020

To this tweet, Kamya Shalabh Dang responded. The actor suggested Devoleena to “please ignore them” and continued in her tweet that “this is what they always do, point a finger and spread negativity”. She further wrote that “only you know your pain and you don’t have to prove anything to anybody”. Check out the tweet below.

Pls ignore them! This is wat they always do, point a finger n spread negativity! Only u know ur pain n u dont have to prove anything to anybody! Stay strong! Prayers for the departed soul 🙏🏻 https://t.co/60nDxi1pJL — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 10, 2020

Divya Bhatnagar's husband Gagan Gabru rubbished claims of domestic violence

In a 9 minutes 30 seconds long video on Instagram, Divya Bhatnagar’s husband stated that the claims being made against him are false. He is heard asking in the video that all the people “using Divya’s death for publicity”, where were they when she needed them the most. Gagan claims that when Divya was having a financial crisis, nobody was by her side.

Divya Bhatnagar's work

Divya Bhatnagar has worked in series like Silsila Pyaar Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sethji, Sawaare Sabke Sapne, Vish and 99. Divya Bhatnagar's role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was loved by the fans of the show.

Image credits: Kamya Shalabh Dang and Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

