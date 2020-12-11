Vidyut Jammwal Surprises With 'Kalari Chikitsa' Video On Birthday; Check Out

Actor Vidyut Jammwal who turned 40 recently shared a video on social media that surprised fans with the Kalari Chikitsa video. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video while explaining the philosophy of Kalari Chikitsa and described it as balancing all the seven systems of the body to achieve alignment and to heal. The video was a surprise from the actor to all the fitness aspirants and his fans.

Vidyut Jammwal shares a video on birthday

Uploading the video on his YouTube handle, he wrote "Hello Jammwalion Family, I believe in the existence of a perfect being. As a practitioner of Kalaripayattu, I trust the healing systems of our body. Speaking to our organs and maintaining sync of our 7 healing systems will help us lead a perfectly functional life."

He further said "Today I speak about Kidney Marma. The kidneys are the most vital organs as they cleanse and release toxins from our body. Crystal formation leads to kidney failures. I would like to introduce a unique way to address your kidneys, form a connection, and cleanse them to help maintain your sync towards perfection through Pranas and breathing techniques." While captioning the post, he wrote, “dyut's Kalari chikitsa (Healing) Full video on my YouTube channel.”

Earlier, the Khuda Hafiz actor who is known to ace any role with utmost ease shared a video where he can be seen doing incredible feats never-seen-before by using Kalaripayattu techniques. He dedicated this act to the traditional Indian martial arts. Jammwal's expertise in training comes from his decades of practice in Kalaripayattu.

The actor had shared the training video on his YouTube channel where his fans can see him engaged in third eye training while slicing vegetables using a sword and a shield. The video starts with Vidyut putting melting wax on his eyes and wrapping a piece of cloth around them.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIm_mi_IwGV/The Khuda Haafiz actor takes the sword and a shield and starts performing this extraordinary act. This marvelous feat can be achieved only after years of training and practicing art. However, his name is included in the top 10 martial artists of the world and he has shown his martial arts glimpse on his Instagram handle many times.

(Image credit: Vidyut Jammwal/ Instagram)

