Renuka Shahane And Pallavi Joshi To Collaborate Again For A Virtual Antakshari?

With many yesteryear cult shows being aired again on TV amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the viewers are certainly going on a trip down memory lane. One such show was Zee TV's Antakshari wherein celebrities like Renuka Shahane, Pallavi Joshi, Annu Kapoor and Rajeshwari Sachdeva played hosts on the cult reality show. According to media reports, now the Antakshari cast including Renuka Shahane, Pallavi Joshi, Durga Jasraj and Rajeshwari Sachdeva will reunite once again to bring in a virtual antakshari for the viewers amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Pallavi Joshi shared her excitement to reunite with Renuka Shahane along with the rest of the Antakshari cast

Recently, Pallavi Joshi also revealed to a publication about the popular show. Pallavi Joshi said that for her along with Renuka Shahane and Rajeshwari Sachdeva, acting was the primary profession. However, Pallavi Joshi added that it was the whacky sense of humour and the love for music which she shared with Renuka Shahane and the rest of the Antakshari cast which made them come together for the show as well as made them lifelong friends.

Pallavi Joshi also said that she is looking forward to this reunion with Renuka Shahane along with the rest of the Antakshari cast in the form of this virtual show. Durga Jasraj had shared a beautiful reunion picture with Pallavi Joshi, Renuka Shahane and Rajeshwari on the occasion of Renuka's birthday in the year 2016. Check out the reunion picture of the Antakshari cast.

The show will be held on April 30, 2020

The virtual antakshari of Renuka Shahane, Pallavi and the rest of the cast will be a part of the Future Of Life Festival which will be held on April 30, 2020, amid the coronavirus lockdown. Renuka Shahane along with the other cast of the show will reportedly be discussing how the creator of the show, Gajendra Singh created a popular reality show out of India's favourite pastime amidst the coronavirus lockdown. The show, Antakshari aired in the year 1993.

