Unseen Pic Of The Day: Renuka Shahane And Ashutosh Rana Are All Smiles In This Wedding Pic

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana are one of the most adored couples of the film fraternity. The couple is celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary today. On this special occasion, Renuka Shahane took to her social media to share an unseen, throwback picture with Ashutosh Rana from her wedding day while leaving a beautiful wish for her husband.

Renuka Shahane shared an unseen picture with Ashutosh Rana

Sharing the lovely picture, Renuka Shahane wrote, ‘You and I, what a beautiful world’ while declaring that their love is truly eternal. About the unseen wedding picture of Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane, the couple is all smiles as they make way for a happy couple. Ashutosh Rana looks every bit the dapper groom in his traditional headgear along with white ethnic attire.

While Renuka Shahane makes way for a beautiful bride as she is bedecked in red. Renuka Shahane has opted for a lovely maangtika along with a bindi for her bridal look. Take a look at this throwback, unseen wedding picture shared by Renuka Shahane on her wedding anniversary with Ashutosh Rana.

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane tied the knot at Ahsutosh's birthplace Damoh

According to media reports, Renuka met Ashutosh Rana on the sets of the Hansal Mehta directorial unleased movie, Jayati. While Ashutosh was aware of Renuka's professional sphere, she was not much aware of him or his work. According to media reports, Ashutosh broke the ice between the two when he told Renuka that, 'Hum aapke bade prashansak hain' which was a sort of an answer to the rhetorical question, Hum Apke Hai Kaun which remains one of her most prominent movies.

Reportedly, the couple wanted an intimate and private wedding ceremony but their fans wanted it to be a lavish affair. Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana tied the knot at Ashutosh's birthplace Damoh and they were welcomed by several fans at the station. According to media sources, Renuka Shahane's kanyadaan was done by her sister-in-law as her mother could not reach the wedding spot on time.

On the work front, Renuka Shahane was last seen in the Marathi movie, 15th August opposite Mrinmayee Deshpande and Rahul Pethe. While, Ashutosh Rana was last seen in the Vicky Kaushal starrer horror flick, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.

