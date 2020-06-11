Nupur Alankar Seeks Financial Aid; Actor Renuka Shahane Lends A Helping Hand; Read Here

Many lives have been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. Financial crises have cropped up in many celebs' lives owing to the extended lockdown and shooting coming to a halt. A well-known TV actor, Nupur Alankar, who has been a part of daily soaps like Swaragini, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Ek Bar Phir, is currently facing a difficult time in this pandemic situation. But, the actor got some aid from her friend Renuka Shahane, who is also a popular actor.

Nupur Alankar seeks financial aid; good friend Renuka Shahane helps

Hum Apke Hai Kaun actor Renuka Shahane wrote a Facebook post in which she revealed that Nupur lost her savings in the Pune & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank collapse last year. Describing the current situation, she further said that Nupur has an ailing mother, who is in need of immediate hospitalisation but due to lack of funds, the actor is unable to do so. Renuka revealed how much the actor is trying to make things possible with whatever acting projects she gets. But because of the lockdown, the situation has worsened. Later, Renuka Shahane shared Nupur’s mother’s account details and asked people to help her.

Bucket List actor Renuka Shahane's post described Nupur Alankar's plight and how the COVI-19 related lockdown has financially impacted her. She concluded the Facebook post by adding that Nupur is the kind of person who would not ask for financial help unless a dire situation arises.

On seeing the post, Nupur Alankar couldn’t thank Renuka Shahane enough for her kind gesture. She replied to the post stating: “Thanks is too less to Express how I feel about you replying every message with such dedication Renuka Shahane. Friend Angel” (sic). Last year in October, Nupur Alankar spoke about her financial troubles owing to PMC bank collapse. She also talked about her ailing mother and father-in-law, who had undergone a surgery. She revealed that she had to sell her jewellery and was even thinking of selling her house to pay the bills.

