Renuka Shahane's Fans Join Her On Twitter To Wish Her 'Aai' A Happy Birthday!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! actor Renuka Shahane took to Twitter to wish her mother Shanta Gokhale, on her 80th birthday. The actor posted a picture of her mother on her official Twitter account and wished her mother on the occasion of her birthday. Renuka Shahane is a popular Bollywood actor who was seen in several Hindi movies as well as TV shows. She began her career in acting with a Marathi film, later moving to do Hindi films.

Renuka Shahane wishes mother

Happy birthday Aai â¤ðŸ™ðŸ½â¤ðŸ™ðŸ½â¤ Truly privileged & blessed to be your daughter â¤ðŸ™ðŸ½â¤ðŸ™ðŸ½â¤ pic.twitter.com/vGtReVpS1Q — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 14, 2020

Renuka Shahane tweeted a picture of her mother Shanta Gokhale and wrote that she was privileged and blessed to have such an amazing mother. Many of Renuka Shahane's fans, followers and friends from the industry replied to her tweet and wished her mother on her birthday. She replied to each one of them, thanking everyone who wished her mother.

Also Read: Renuka Shahane To Amruta Fadnavis: 'Don't Politicise Sushant's Death To Badmouth Mumbai'

Renuka Shahane's Twitter

Renuka Shahane’s mother Shanta Gokhale is a theatre critic and writer. She is known for her plays Ritu Welinkar and Tya Varshi. Shanta Gokhale wrote several novels which were turned into plays. She started by publishing stories and soon started publishing her own novels.

She also translated a few books and won several accolades for her literary work. She also served as a mentor for several upcoming artists including Arundhathi Subramaniam.

Also Read: Mithila Palkar Stuns In Her Indoor Photoshoot In THESE Stylish Ensembles; See Pics

Renuka Shahane has worked for several Bollywood movies but is mostly known for her show Surabhi, which aired on Doordarshan. Professionally, the actor was last seen in the web series What The Folks. She appeared in season 2 and Season 3 and portrayed the character of Nikhil’s mother on the show.

After making an appearance in a Marathi movie Bucket List, Renuka Shahane has written and directed an upcoming movie Tribhanga, which will release on Netflix. The film stars Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles. The story of Tribhanga follows the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.

Also Read: Kajol Shares BTS Moment From 'Tribhanga', Asks Her Team ’Can We Catch Up Again Like This?'

Also Read: Annup Sonii And Renuka Shahane's Funny Banter Leaves Twitteratis Doubling In Laughter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.