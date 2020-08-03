Annup Sonii And Renuka Shahane's Funny Banter Leaves Twitteratis Doubling In Laughter

Television actor Annup Sonii took to his social media account and shared a hilarious post. In the post, he spoke about overusing a ‘ha’ to describe laughing over a chat.

His close friend and fellow Bollywood actor Renuka Shahane had a hilarious reply to the post. Renuka Shahane took to her Twitter account and commented on Annup Sonii’s post.

When Annup Sonii asked if anyone can relate to removing a ‘ha’ from ‘hahaha’ because he feels it is too much. Renuka Shahne quickly quipped that she could relate to the same. She also mentioned about the overuse of ‘ha’ in her last name, Shahane.

Renuka’s reply had the Twitteratis doubling in laughter. Annup Sonii commented on her post with two laughing emojis as well. Check out the hilarious Twitter interaction between the stars.

Annup Sonii's posts

Have you ever deleted one Ha from your HaHaHaHaHa... because you felt it was too much... ? — Annup Sonii (@soniiannup) August 2, 2020

Yes I have....uss chakkar mein kabhi kabhi Shahane ka bhi ek ha kam kar deti hun 😅 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 2, 2020

😀😀 — Annup Sonii (@soniiannup) August 2, 2020

Renuka Shahane and Annup Soniii’s fans were quick to reply to the hilarious interaction. Many stated that the duo is extremely hilarious. Some even shared laughing emojis and GIFs to the post. Many, like Renuka Shahane, noticed that her last name has an extra ‘ha’ and added that her last name does not change if one ‘ha’ is removed from her name.

Renuka Shahane's posts

Vo to naseeb Shahane me ek aur ha stand-by pe hai 😀😀😀 — Chandrakant (@Kondalkar) August 2, 2020

Ma'am this one epic. Hahaha I just did it — Ansar (@AbulAnsar) August 2, 2020

You are hilarious! — Chandini Ramesh (@ChandiniRamesh) August 2, 2020

Shahahahahahane — J M (@stopandreverse) August 2, 2020

Renuka Shahane and Annup Soniii have been friends for quite some time now. According to reports, Annup Soniii was a part of Renuka’s Shahane’s directorial debut Rishtey. They have been great friends since. He had even mentioned that Renuka was a great director and an actor.

Annup Sonii and Renuka Shahane's friendship

A few years back, Annup Soniii and his Balika Vadhu co-star Smita Bansal had revealed that both are really good friends with Renuka Shahane. Annup had said that they are great friends and added that he is lucky to have them in his life. Smita Bansal had elaborated saying that they often used to meet up and even visit each other’s houses to chit-chat.

Smita Bansal had concluded by saying that the trio enjoys each other’s company thoroughly. It had also been reported that Renuka Shahane’s husband Ashutosh Rana is friends with Annup Soniii as well. Reports claim that Rana and Soniii have been college mates.

