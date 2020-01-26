The Debate
Rishi Kapoor's Big Pitch For Republic Day 2021: Bollywood Float For 'proud Desi' Artists

Bollywood News

Running high on patriotism, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor requested the government to dedicate a major 'float' for the Indian film industry. Here's why-

Rishi

Running high on patriotism, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor requested the government to dedicate a major 'float' for the Indian film industry so that artists from all fronts can be a part of the parade. Emphasising that the world must see the film industry's contribution too, he tagged his colleagues and himself as 'proud Desis'. 

Rishi Kapoor requests the government 

Calling Indians 'the best', the veteran actor extended 71st Republic Day wishes to his fellow citizens and the nation. 

Apart from Rishi Kapoor, other Bollywood actors such as Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu, and Jaaved Jaaferi congratulated Indians for having built 'a great country', and asserted that all should join hands so that absolutely no one is able to 'disintegrate it'. The Game Over actor, on the other hand, asked the citizens to 'read a few pages' of the Constitution. 

71 years ago on January 26, the Constitution of India came into force. As per the Constitution, India became a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic and the Fundamental rights and duties of citizens of the country were enshrined on paper. And till date, this day is celebrated with a grand parade in the capital every year.

Published:
COMMENT
