Rishi Kapoor's Big Pitch For Republic Day 2021: Bollywood Float For 'proud Desi' Artists

Running high on patriotism, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor requested the government to dedicate a major 'float' for the Indian film industry so that artists from all fronts can be a part of the parade. Emphasising that the world must see the film industry's contribution too, he tagged his colleagues and himself as 'proud Desis'.

Rishi Kapoor requests the government

I request the Indian government to dedicate a major”float”to the the Indian Film industry (which is now the largest in the world) All artistes would be part of the Parade and March past. The world must see our participation too. We are all proud “Desis” Next year. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 🙏 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 25, 2020

READ: Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: India Gears Up For 71st R-Day Celebrations & Parade

Calling Indians 'the best', the veteran actor extended 71st Republic Day wishes to his fellow citizens and the nation.

Congratulations dear fellow Indians on the 71st Republic Day of India. We are the best! pic.twitter.com/Z5xRrc2LJQ — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 25, 2020

READ: Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Singh's Adorable Wedding Photos Shared Online By Daughter Riddhima

Apart from Rishi Kapoor, other Bollywood actors such as Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu, and Jaaved Jaaferi congratulated Indians for having built 'a great country', and asserted that all should join hands so that absolutely no one is able to 'disintegrate it'. The Game Over actor, on the other hand, asked the citizens to 'read a few pages' of the Constitution.

Happy Republic Day my countrymen!

चलो आज कुछ समय निकाल के संविधान के कुछ पन्ने पढ़ ही लें ।

Jai Hind !#HappyRepublicDay — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 25, 2020

71 years ago on January 26, the Constitution of India came into force. As per the Constitution, India became a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic and the Fundamental rights and duties of citizens of the country were enshrined on paper. And till date, this day is celebrated with a grand parade in the capital every year.

READ: Republic Day 2020: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs, 'CAA' Stances Evident

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.