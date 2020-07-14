Rhea Chakraborty Breaks Silence On Sushant Singh Rajput; Pens Emotional Note One Month On

Rhea Chakraborthy has been in the spotlight in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Known as the late actor’s ‘rumoured girlfriend’, the actor’s name was a part of the speculative details related to his last moments, and she was also questioned by the Mumbai Police in the investigation. Rhea finally broke her silence as the demise completed a month on Tuesday.

Sharing two adorable snaps together, Rhea penned a heartwarming note for Sushant. She wrote that she was ‘still struggling to face’ her emotions and termed it as an ‘irreparable numbness’ in her heart. Rhea also wrote that Sushant made her ‘believe in love, and the power of it.

The Bank Chor star wrote that he taught her how a ‘simple’ mathematical equation can ‘decipher the meaning of life’ and that she learnt from him every day. The actress added that she will never ‘come to terms’ with Sushant ‘not being here anymore’ and that she knows he was in a ‘more peaceful place now.’

“The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms,” she wrote.

Rhea called Sushant ‘full of empathy and joy’ and that he could ‘lighten up a shooting star’ and how he had become one shooting star. She added that she will wait for her shooting star and make a wish to bring him back to her.

She also called the late actor as ‘everything a beautiful person could be’, ‘the greatest wonder that the world has seen.’ Rhea also stated that her words were ‘incapable of expressing the love’ they shared and that he meant it when he said it was ‘beyond both of us.’

“You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential,” Rhea’s note read. ‘Be in peace’, she wrote for her ‘Sushi’ and that it was 30 days of ‘losing’ him but a ‘lifetime of loving you’. She concluded by stating that they were ‘eternally connected’ to ‘infinity and beyond.’

Here’s the post

Earlier in the day, Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande too had broken her silence by lighting a lamp for Sushant on the occasion.

