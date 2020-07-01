Rhea Chakraborty's Birthday Special: Inspirational #Rheality Posts To Lookout For!

Rhea Chakraborty is a Bollywood actor who started her filmy journey by first featuring as an MTV VJ. She is known to have hosted many MTV shows like Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds. She made her movie debut with the Telugu film titled Tuneega Tuneega portraying the character of Nidhi. Her Bollywood career started opposite Saqib Saleem in the 2013 movie Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Post then she appeared in movies like Sonali Cable as well as Bank Chor with the recent being Jalebi opposite Varun Mitra. She often shares posts on her Instagram where some of them have inspirational captions that must be checked out.

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: After Rhea Chakraborty, Police Summon Her Brother?

Rhea Chakraborty's inspirational posts

Times when Rhea wished the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his own lingo. She referred to him as a 'supermassive blank hole'. Read on to know what Rhea's post was referring to. Rhea has often shared some intellectual 'Gyan' on her Instagram tagging them as #Rheality.

ALSO READ| Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Outside Farhan Akhtar's Residence In Mumbai; See Pictures

Rhea sharing positive vibes with her posts

Rhea Chakraborty who started her journey as an MTV India's TVS Scooty Teen Diva runner up in 2009. She will be 28 years old on July 1. Take a look at the instances where the teen celebrity soon rose to fame and started her career as an MTV VJ. She often shares her selfies on her social media where many of her posts are tagged with #Rheality showcasing some inspiring words either to bring a smile to the readers' face or to showcase her literary side.

Rhea Chakraborty's posts hinting at the true meaning of life

Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram can be often seen full of poems which she herself writes or quotes. She often shares some musings from her father and credits her love for words to her Bengali genetics. Her posts showcase her intellectual side. Take a look.

ALSO READ| Rhea Chakraborty Disables Comments Section On Instagram After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Kapoor were rumoured to be dating for over a year and they were also set to feature in a film together. The news was also confirmed by director Rumy Jaffrey who said that they both were slated to appear in a movie together.

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput's Picture With Rhea Chakraborty And His Dog Which Was Later Deleted

Promo Image courtesy: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.