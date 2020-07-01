Rhea Kapoor Shops For 'best Bro-in-law' Anand Ahuja, Buys Perfect Gift For Sneaker Lovers

Rhea Kapoor has crowned Anand Ahuja the 'best bro-in-law' in one of her latest Instagram updates where she shared her dilemma about Anand's birthday present. Even though the Delhi-based entrepreneur celebrates his birthday on July 29, Rhea has seemingly made sure that her gift for brother-in-law Anand is something unique.

She shared a picture of the designer glass sneakers that she gifted him and wrote, "What shoe do you get the guy that's got a shoe store? Glass sneakers!".

Anand Ahuja loves sneakers and even owns a company called 'VegNonVeg' which primarily sells fancy sports shoes. His passion for shoes was evident in his choice of sneakers for his own wedding reception in May 2018. He walked hand-in-hand with Sonam Kapoor to their reception party wearing white sneakers along with a sherwani. Rhea had also worn shoes under her lehenga for Sonam's mehndi function.

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor is among the many who have been facing flak on social media for being a star kid amid the raging debates on the Hindi film industry's nepotistic practices. Her sister Sonam Kapoor and many other Bollywood actors have been slammed by netizens for being a part of lobbyism which leads to the discouragement of talented actors.

However, the Kapoor family has been under self-isolation at their residence in Mumbai ever since the lockdown was announced in the second week of March. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had been self-quarantined at the latter's house in Delhi until her birthday last month when they traveled to Mumbai to be with Sonam's family. Sonam Kapoor's posts from her birthday had ruled social media as all her near and dear ones showered love for the actor on social media.

What's next for Sonam Kapoor?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salman. She has committed to director Sujoy Ghosh to feature in the Hindi remake of a Korean thriller titled Blind. The film was expected to go on floors by June 2020 but the COVID-19 crisis has put things on hold.

