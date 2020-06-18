Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Rhea Chakraborty Questioned At Police Station Over His Death

After Sushant Singh Rajput died by apparent suicide on the morning of June 14 at his Bandra residence, it was revealed that he may have been suffering from depression and was also under medical treatment for the same. The case of his suicide is being investigated by the Mumbai Police as there was no indication whatsoever by way of written reason as to why the drastic step was taken by the actor. Actor Rhea Chakraborty was also called by the police for interrogation.

Rhea Chakraborty at Bandra Police Station

As per a tweet shared by a news agency, Rhea Chakraborty has arrived at the Bandra Police Station on the morning of June 18. She is called by the police for interrogation to know about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Here is the tweet:

Mumbai: Actor and #SushantSinghRajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Bandra Police Station; she has been called for interrogation by police, in connection with Sushant's suicide case. — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

Mumbai: Actor and #SushantSinghRajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty is present at Bandra Police Station; she has been called for interrogation by police, in connection with Sushant's suicide case pic.twitter.com/det6byJAjy — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty was a close friend and confidante of Sushant Singh Rajput. The two were even rumoured to be dating since the past few months. Rhea had attended Sushant’s funeral that took place on June 15. It happened at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle.

Police interrogate Mukesh Chhabra

On June 17, the police had called casting director Mukesh Chhabra for investigation, as he was also a good friend of Sushant Singh Rajput. A news agency shared that Mukesh Chhabra’s statement was recorded at the Bandra Police Station. Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been registered as an ‘accidental death case’.

In connection with an accidental death case registered at Bandra Police Station in #SushantSinghRajput suicide case, casting director Mukesh Chhabra's statement was recorded today. Chhabra told that he shared good relations with Rajput & he was a good actor: DCP Abhishek Trimukhe pic.twitter.com/SAYq2OYtuJ — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

DCP Abhishek Trimukhe shared how Chhabra told the Police that he shared good relations with Sushant and that he was also a good actor. Mukesh Chhabra had directed the movie Dil Bechara which starred Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie was to be released in this year.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on the morning on June 14. No note was found by the police in his room. As per a news article, Sushant Singh Rajput had cleared his staff’s payments and also given the salaries to his household help. After Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, his team released a statement informing about his passing away. Here is the statement:

It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

