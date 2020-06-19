Rhea Kapoor Mourns Demise Of Good Friend, Says 'Wish You Called More Often'

A few hours ago, Rhea Kapoor's old friend, Parker Bagley passed away. The designer took to her social media to pen down a heartfelt note for her dear friend's loss. Rhea Kapoor shared a candid picture and left a note that she hopes his soul rests in peace. Check out the post here -

Rhea Kapoor mourns loss of her old friend -

On Friday, dated June 19, 2020, Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor took to her social media and shared an Instagram post dedicated to her long-gone late friend, Parker Bagley. The Rheson owner shared a throwback memory from November 2019, when she caught up with her old friend Parker in Manhattan over a drink. The producer poured her heart out in the caption and attached a long list of "wishes", remembering how she misses him now and regrets not creating enough memories with Parker. Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor, who also appears to have known Parker, posted a red heart on Rhea Kapoor's post. Rhea Kapoor also shared a series of Parker Bagley's photos on her Instagram stories.

Rhea Kapoor wrote: "Bye-Bye beautiful boy. I wish we went to the museum that day. I wish you called more often. I wish I was more patient. I wish I laughed at your stupidest jokes. I wish you sleep well now finally. There was no reason at all for us to be friends, we were so different and nobody got it but we just were. It is so frustrating to be so far away from the city we both love right now but I know you’re ordering us both a drink up there and this time I’m waiting patiently. Love u. 🤍"

Rhea Kapoor and her late friend Parker Bagley were seemingly quite close to each other. Their Instagram posts proved how much they enjoyed hanging out together. Parker Bagley's older sister Kat Bagley also shared a note on Instagram dedicated to Parker. On which, Rhea left a comment saying, Such a beautiful boy❤️. Check out Parker Bagley's sister post below -

On the professional front, Rhea Kapoor has helmed three movies to date. She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor jointly own the fashion brand Rheson. Apart from work life, the stylist is also quite active on social media. She has 1.6 million fans following her on Instagram.

