Rhea Chakraborty credited Pithani on 2 Instagram videos from SSR home; handle now fan page

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer Vikas Singh had claimed the late star’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani had switched over to Rhea Chakraborty’s side after initially supporting the family. Amid lens on Pithani, with Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate probing him, another detail about his equation with Rhea has emerged. The actress had credited him on two of her Instagram videos, though that handle has now been turned into an SSR fan page.

Rhea Chakraborty credits Siddharth Pithani on Instagram videos

Rhea and Sushant reportedly entered into a relationship in mid-2019. Pithani had been invited by SSR to live with him as a part of his team for his ambitious ventures last year too.

In two of Rhea's videos on Instagram, one on March 25 and another on June 3, Rhea has given photo credit, used to refer to someone who clicks the picture or records the video, to a handle named ‘@siddharth_pithani.’ In one, she wrote ‘magic’ along with a camera symbol to credit him, and wrote ‘thanks to @siddharth_pithani’ in the other one.

In both the videos, the Jalebi actor is seen playing the ukulele, and with graphic effects, her numerous avatars are also seen, with songs like Here's a Little Song I Wrote and Hum Tum Ek Kamre Me playing in the background respectively.

The duplex apartment, the sea-facing view, the library and picture of an astronaut on the wall, leaves little doubt on the videos being shot at Sushant’s home.

However, the handle has now become an SSR fan page. The bio interestingly reads, "Just to clarify this is just a fan page of SSR. This account isn't directly affiliated with any specific individual.’

Another noticeable point is that there are no posts on it before July 25, till about 40 days after Sushant’s death.

Earlier, the call records of Rhea had also revealed that she had been in touch with Siddharth Pithani.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Pithani, who has arrived from Hyderabad to Mumbai, was once again taken by CBI officers to Sushant’s flat, as seen above. This is after the officials had recreated the scene the day before as well. Pithani was also questioned by ED and the Mumbai Police.

