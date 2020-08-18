Rhea Chakraborty Denies 'a Single Transfer' From Sushant; 'doesn't Know Aaditya Thackeray'

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Tuesday released a statement which claims that Rhea "does not know and has never met" Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray till today. This comes after the Shiv Sena leader was mentioned in the recent Supreme Court hearing over the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea's plea to transfer the case to Mumbai. "Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena," Rhea's lawyer said in the statement that was never asked for. Similarly, Aaditya Thackeray had also earlier issued a statement calling any link to him 'dirty politics.'

'Allegations are totally concocted'

Maneshinde said the allegations made against Rhea before Bihar Police after "40 days" of Sushant's death are "total nonsense and an afterthought" "No allegations whatsoever were made till 27th July 2020 by anybody in the family before the Mumbai Police or to any authority. Their statements were recorded by police in Mumbai. They are educated and have an IPS officer OP Singh in the family. The allegations are totally concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes," the statement said.

It added that Rhea denies all allegations of abetment of suicide, misappropriation of funds and others or otherwise. These are all the charges under which Rhea Chakraborty was booked by the Bihar Police. The Lawyer said both the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been handed over all of Rhea’s financial documents which "clearly show the falsity of such allegations."

"She has not received a single transfer from Sushant's accounts. All her Income Tax Returns have been examined by police as well as ED. Neither of them has found anything incriminating against Rhea," the statement added, not speaking anything of Sushant's bank account statements showing utterly otherwise, including extravagant expenses by Sushant for Rhea and her brother.

FULL STATEMENT: Rhea Chakraborty Launches Vicious Attack On Sushant's Family In Lawyer's Lengthy Monologue

ED to summon Rhea and family again?

Earlier in the day, Republic TV sources said that the ED will record the statement of Rhea Chakraborty’s CA Ritesh Shah before summoning Rhea and her family members again. They said that "Rhea’s answers haven’t been satisfactory and her expenses and income tax returns are not matching with her bank statements." Sources added that the Enforcement Directorate is awaiting the forensic report of electronic gadgets so that deleted messages and details of WhatsApp call can be retrieved.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty dialled Sushant's former staff Samuel Miranda on July 14: Sources

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police immediately claimed it was suicide, but facts, evidence and testimonies that have since emerged have cast a shadow around this initially-floated narrative. The Mumbai police have asserted that it has questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand, in connection with the actor's death - but haven't given any impression that they have taken the case seriously, only taking every available opportunity to re-push the suicide angle that was determined minutes after Sushant's death.

READ | ED records Sushant's family's statement; may summon Rhea Chakraborty for questioning again

Sushant’s father approached the Patna Police, which registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others on charges of abetment to suicide, cheating, conspiracy, among others. The family has since said they suspect murder. The Bihar Police has alleging non-co-operation from their counterparts in Mumbai, recommended a CBI probe to the Centre but the Maharashtra Government has petitioned to the Supreme Court against this move.

READ | 'Was considering Rhea Chakraborty for my next film but no more': Lom Harsh on Sushant case

READ | ED summons Rhea Chakraborty's CA again in Sushant case; will probe her dealings & company

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.