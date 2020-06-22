Sushant's death: Rhea Chakraborty leaves police station after 9 hours, surrounded by media

Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police for around nine hours on Thursday. Mumbai Police is investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide.

Snapped by the paparazzi in the afternoon, Rhea was seen coming out of the Bandra police station in Mumbai after 10 PM. Rhea was accompanied by her father. As she came out of the police station, she was surrounded by media persons for a quote, but she folded her hands to offer no comments.

Rhea was one of those who visited Cooper Hospital where Sushant’s post-mortem was being conducted.

Sushant and Rhea had been rumoured to be dating for over a year after being spotted numerous times by the paparazzi. They were also set to star in a film together, as confirmed by director Rumy Jaffrey.

Sushant’s friend, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is also the director of Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara, was among the others who recorded his statement with the police. His staff, including his managers, have also been questioned in connection with the case

The Mumbai Police also asked Yash Raj Films, the banner for which Sushant has worked, to submit a copy of their contract.

While Sushant’s death has been confirmed due to asphyxia due to hanging, as per his post-mortem report, the police is probing the reason for his alleged ouster from many films, in recent months, that could’ve played a role in his death. Celebrities and politicians have been fuming at reports that he was allegedly boycotted by some banners, some even demanding a CBI probe into it.

