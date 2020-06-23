Sushant Singh Rajput's Picture With Rhea Chakraborty And His Dog Which Was Later Deleted

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput came as a huge shock to everyone. His death sparked a conversation on mental health and depression during the time of his final rites. Several prominent celebrities came out in support and expressed their views on depression and mental health. The investigations on the suicide are still ongoing and few friends and colleagues of Sushant Singh Rajput have been summoned for questioning.

Sushant Singh shared then deleted a picture with Rhea Chakraborty

Also Read | Bhumika Chawla Urges Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans To Pray For His Soul And Not Blame People

Besides that, fans have also been actively following the updates. Recently, they spotted a visible difference in Sushant Singh Rajput’s online social media activity when the actor deleted several posts including one with Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were rumoured to be dating at the time and had a picture together along with an entire group of friends. However, Sushant deleted the pictures and thus no picture of him with Rhea Chakraborty was found on his page. However, Rhea Chakraborty had re-shared the picture and thus one can see the picture of the whole group sharing a blissful moment together as they pose for the camera.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Rohini Iyer Gives Her Statement At Bandra Police Station

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput had never publically disclosed the nature of their relationship. However, fans had assumed that the two stars may have been dating. According to a news portal, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were all set to marry by the end of 2020. Sharing the picture on social media, Sushant Sigh Rajput had captioned the post as "picturesque memories", as seen by the re-sharing on Instagram. Rhea Chakraborty re-shared the picture and captioned it as "happiness is a warm gun". However, Sushant had deleted all the pictures that were available. In the photo, the two can be seen in a joyful moment together smiling at the camera. Not too long ago, Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the police officials for interrogation purposes, according to a news portal. This interrogation lasted for a few hours.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Was Not The First Choice For 'Shuddh Desi Romance', Did You Know?

According to a news portal, this was done due to the fact that Rhea Chakraborty was the last person Sushant Singh Rajput had called on Saturday night before he fell asleep. According to a news portal, Rhea Chakraborty revealed that she and Sushant Singh Rajput were living together amid the lockdown and were having a pleasant time. However, an argument happened between them and thus Rhea left the apartment for a while. However, Sushant and Rhea were still conversing through texts, according to a news portal.

Also Read | 'Unacceptable': BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Demands CBI Enquiry In Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.